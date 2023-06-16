Minute-by-minute account of Russian missile attack on Kyiv during South African president's visit

An elderly woman injured in the Kyiv Oblast

At around 10.50 a.m., air alerts started to sound in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy oblasts.

"Launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea have been recorded," the Ukrainian Air Force reported later on Telegram.

At 11.05 a.m. the air raid sirens started to sound the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

11.31 a.m. The Kyiv Military Administration reported explosions in Kyiv and the threat of ballistic missile launches from Bryansk Oblast in Russia, to the north of the Ukrainian capital.

Air raid alerts subsequently spread to all regions. The Air Force issued a statement, confirming that multiple missiles were currently airborne, moving in a northern trajectory. Meanwhile, the Kyiv City Military Administration reassured the public by affirming that air defense systems are fully operational on the outskirts of the capital.

11.38 a.m. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in the Podilsky District of the capital, stand warned that missiles were still flying towards Kyiv.

11.50 a.m. The Air Force announced it would now provide updates on potential missile strikes and drone attacks directly to the Ukrainian public through their Telegram channel. This new communication initiative aims to keep citizens informed and prepared for any threats.

12.02 p.m. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in a tweet, characterized Russian missile attack on Kyiv as a troubling "message to Africa." The attack coincided with a visit to Kyiv by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and an African "peacekeeping mission," including representatives from Zambia, Comoros Islands, the Republic of Congo, Egypt, Senegal, and Uganda.

12.15 p.m. The Air Force warned of the potential for missile launches from Novorossiysk in southern Russia, on the eastern Black Sea coast.

12.17 p.m. The all-clear sounded in Kyiv following the missile attack.

12.25 p.m. Reports came in that six Kinzhal and six Kalibr missiles were successfully intercepted and downed over Kyiv. The Air Force's preliminary data indicated that the following were destroyed: six aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles, and six Kalibr cruise missiles, as well as two reconnaissance drones.

12.35 p.m. There was no information on the number of casualties or extent of damage within Kyiv itself. However, the Kyiv Military Administration warned of the possibility of further attacks, underscoring the ongoing threat faced by the city.

12.38 p.m. It was reported that private houses were destroyed and there were casualties in Kyiv Oblast as a result of falling missile debris, and that a fire had broken out.

12.41 p.m. According to the latest information from the Air Force, there were no confirmed reports of additional missile launches from Novorossiysk.

The aftermath and consequences of this attack will be closely monitored by NV.

During the night of June 16, Russia unleashed Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones targeting Ukraine. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were successfully neutralized in the southern direction, specifically in Mykolaiv Oblast.

