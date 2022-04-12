Minuteman Press Franchise in Welshpool, Perth, Western Australia Celebrates 17 Years, Shares Growth Strategies

·4 min read

Acquisition of 15-Year Print Shop Images on Paper Leads to Record Sales Growth for Owner Rod Hambley

WELSHPOOL, Perth, Western Australia --News Direct-- Minuteman Press International Inc

Rod Hambley has owned his Minuteman Press printing franchise in Welshpool since March of 2005. In May of 2021, Rod purchased 15-year independent print shop Images on Paper. Following the acquisition, Rod merged staff from both businesses and has been producing more in-house orders with the equipment that was added.

The result has been doubling and even tripling monthly sales in the months following the acquisition. This includes a record sales month for his 17-year business, Rod says, “We’ve clearly had sustained business growth since the acquisition. Sales for both new and existing clients are in line with past turnover for both.”

Minuteman Press franchise, Welshpool, Perth, Western Australia &#x002013; L-R: Simon Champion, Designer; Stacey Harrison, Bindery Finishing &amp; Dispatch; Dominique Avice-Demay, Digital Print Manager; and Rod Hambley, Owner.
Minuteman Press franchise, Welshpool, Perth, Western Australia – L-R: Simon Champion, Designer; Stacey Harrison, Bindery Finishing & Dispatch; Dominique Avice-Demay, Digital Print Manager; and Rod Hambley, Owner.

Welcome to Minuteman Press in Welshpool

Prior to buying Minuteman Press in Welshpool, Rod worked in the banking industry. He shares, “I was in banking for 25 years and worked as Branch Manager for several banks. I found Minuteman Press at a franchise show and in gaining a rapport with the Regional Vice President, I saw this as a viable option I could venture to when finished at the bank.”

Under Rod’s leadership and following the acquisition of Images on Paper, Minuteman Press in Welshpool has continued to grow its core business. Rod says, “Our core business is always in high demand. We offer our clients high quality printing from our wide format machine which produces posters, signage, and stickers of all shapes and sizes. Our digital machine prints booklets, flyers, business cards, and much more. We also still run an offset machine for NCR Books, envelopes, and spot colour work that are all still in demand.”

“It is important for local businesses to market and promote themselves. We are able to design and produce the items they need for those purposes and they also need printing of workbooks, forms, and plenty of other items for their operations as well.” -Rod Hambley, owner, Minuteman Press, Welshpool

Acquiring Images on Paper

As for how the acquisition of Images on Paper came about, it was a combination of Rod being proactive in looking at local acquisition targets in his area as well as the local Minuteman Press outreach campaign initiated by Regional Vice President Glenn Coyle. Rod says, “We have had our eye on this business in the area for a number of years among others. I have done smaller acquisitions over the years that were successful as I still have some clients from those. I saw Images on Paper as a good prospect where the owner might be looking to retire, and Glenn Coyle also identified them through an acquisition campaign.”

Glenn Coyle says, “I reached out to Images on Paper and set up a confidential meeting with the owner Harry and his wife Robyn. We chatted for a while and after we got to know each other and I learned about their business, we all moved forward with a plan for Rod to acquire the business if all went well so Harry and Robyn could sell the business and retire.”

Glenn adds, “Once I looked over the paperwork they provided, I met with Harry and Robyn again and told them my plan to introduce their business to Rod. They were happy for me to do this. After Rod met with Harry and Robyn, things went well, and they ultimately came to an agreement on price, terms, equipment, staff, and changeover date.”

Rod shares, “The benefit to the seller was to save on brokerage costs, and the benefit to me was the increased sales as well as merging staff and added equipment for in-house jobs.”

Advice for Others

When asked what advice he would give to others looking to own a business, Rod answers, “Be prepared to work hard and find good staff. Also, you should ensure that you have steady cash flow and enough for a rainy day or two.”

Minuteman Press in Welshpool is located at U2 119 Welshpool Rd., Welshpool, WA 6106. For more information, visit their website: https://www.welshpool.minutemanpress.com.au.

Learn more about Minuteman Press franchise opportunities in Australia at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.au.

Contact Details

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti

+1 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

Company Website

https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/minuteman-press-franchise-in-welshpool-perth-western-australia-celebrates-17-years-shares-growth-strategies-626226213

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan's New Prime Minister Pushes Populist Measures

    Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister&nbsp;Shehbaz Sharif&nbsp;has unveiled a raft of populist measures as he bets on centrism ahead of relief talks with the International Monetary Fund. Enda Curran reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • Dollar index back above 100 ahead of expected red-hot U.S. inflation data

    The dollar index was back above 100 on Tuesday morning, supported by high U.S. yields ahead of inflation data that is expected to show U.S. prices gained the most in over 16 years, reinforcing expectations of aggressive Fed tightening policy. The dollar's gains have been most striking against the yen, and it was trading choppily at 125.47 yen on Tuesday morning, just off the overnight intraday high of 125.77, when it neared its June 2015 peak of 125.86.

  • Japan Finance Minister’s Warning Offers Yen Only Brief Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki ramped up government verbal warnings over the weakening of the yen with remarks that briefly supported a gain in the currency.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontUkraine Update: More Than 10,000 Died in Mariupol, Mayor SaysCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinRussian Railways Ruled in Default Ov

  • Japan's wholesale inflation stays near record on Ukraine war, weak yen

    While rising wholesale prices will help accelerate consumer inflation toward the central bank's elusive 2% target, it could hurt an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, analysts say. The March index, at 112.0, was the highest level since December 1982, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said.

  • Biden-Modi Video Call 'Constructive': White House

    President Joe Biden spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday with a focus on how Russia's war in Ukraine has destabilized the food supply in parts of the world and about the clear distance between the U.S. and India on whether Russia should be punished for the invasion. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki described the talks as "constructive" and "productive," and that the relations between the two countries was important to Biden.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 5 Years

    This isn't just a pie-in-the-sky prediction. These dividend stocks truly are poised for strong growth.

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman

    In this article, we discuss 7 best stocks to buy now according to Bill Ackman. To see more stocks in this selection, click 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman. Bill Ackman is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager, known for his activist investment strategy. He founded his first investment […]

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • A college dropout turned crypto influencer who bought bitcoin at $6,000 explains why she's sold all her cryptocurrency except ether

    Natalie Arabian dropped out of college once she started making a lot of money from her crypto investments. Now she's a full-time influencer.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • Shopify announces 10-for-1 stock split, proposes founder share for CEO

    (Reuters) -Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc on Monday announced a 10-for-1 split of its class A and class B stock, joining a growing list of companies that have split their shares to make them more attractive for investors. Shopify would also seek shareholder approval to authorize and issue a new class of shares, called the Founder share, to Tobi Lutke, its chief executive officer and founder. The proposal seeks to preserve the voting power of Lutke, as the Founder share will provide him with a variable number of votes and that combined with his previously owned shares from other classes would represent 40% of the total voting power attached to all of Shopify's outstanding shares.

  • This Buffett Stock Is Down 55% and About to Split: Time to Buy?

    RH is an under-the-radar Buffett stock, and perhaps an underappreciated brand with underappreciated ambitions.