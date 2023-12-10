Minute's silence a year on from Haut du Mont explosion in Jersey

A minute's silence is being held to mark a year since 10 people died following an explosion in a block of flats in Jersey.

The explosion destroyed the Haut du Mont residential block on Pier Road, St Helier, on 10 December 2022.

The minute's silence will take place at 12:00 GMT.

On Thursday, a service was held to remember those who died in the explosion, and three men who died when a fishing boat sank.

Skipper Michael Michieli, Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat were on board L'Ecume II when it sank after a collision on 8 December 2022.

A minute's silence to remember the crew was held at 12:00 on Friday.

Tony Palmer, head coach at the Jersey Judo Association, said Peter was "a very special character"

'Very special character'

One of the victims of the explosion was Peter Bowler who was a member of Jersey Judo Association when he died.

Tony Palmer, head coach, said he was "a very special character".

He said: "Just on the spur of the moment, he said 'I want to do Judo' and he was 70 or 71 at the time.

"It was really amazing as I've never had anyone that old want to start learning judo before.

"I went to the funeral and I couldn't get near the crematorium because there were so many people there that knew him and went to pay their respects.

"We think of him especially at this time of year and we wish Peter's family all the best."

Follow BBC Jersey on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.