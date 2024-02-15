Minutes before Union Station gunfire, nearby KC shooting hurt two. Here’s what we know

Before gunfire killed one person and injured 22 at the Kansas City Chiefs victory rally Wednesday at Union Station, another shooting was reported less than a mile away.

It happened minutes earlier, about 1:30 p.m., near 27th Street, McGee Trafficway and Gillham Road, about a mile away from Union Station.

Two people suffered injuries that were not life threatening, Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a Kansas City police spokeswoman, said at the time.

That was about 20 minutes before the first gunfire was reported at Union Station at 1:50 p.m., the time cited by Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves in a news conference Thursday.

Asked about reports of a separate shooting Thursday morning, Graves said it was not known to be connected to the violence at the rally itself.

”Right now, we don’t have any information that those are related,” Graves said. “But that’s under investigation.”

Additional details, including about any potential suspect, were still unknown Thursday afternoon.

When the gunfire broke out at Union Station toward the end of the rally, a total of 23 people were struck by bullets, including a Johnson County mother, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who died.

Graves said half of the victims were under the age of 16.

Graves said it is thought that a dispute among several people led to the shooting at the rally. Two juveniles and one adult were detained, she said, and several firearms have been recovered.

