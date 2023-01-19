MIPD: Marco Island bridge closed due to collapse risk

One of Marco Island's bridges has been closed to traffic "immediately" following concerns of a potential collapse.

Marco Island police announced Wednesday afternoon that the Florida Department of Transportation has mandated the West Winterberry Bridge be closed to all traffic.

According to the press release, the post-tensioning system has come loose, making the bridge susceptible to collapse. The bridge will remain closed to all cars, bicycles, and pedestrians until further notice.

Signs are posted to redirect traffic.

Police urge motorists to anticipate delays in the area and plan for alternative routes.

The Naples Daily News tried to reach the Florida Department of Transportation's communications office, but didn't receive a response before publication.

