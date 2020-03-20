'Mira, Royal Detective' and other Disney shows to watch with your kids

Parents looking to entertain their kids during the coronavirus pandemic are getting a little help from Disney.

A new series, "Mira, Royal Detective," premieres Friday on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, as does the "Descendants Remix Dance Party" special.

"Mira, Royal Detective" is set in the Indian-inspired land of Jalpur and is focused on Mira, a young lady of humble origins who becomes the queen's royal detective.

“I love the fact that we're representing different people from different cultures around the world,” Jameela Jamil, who voices a character on the series, told "Good Morning America."

“It's just so important that other people see," she added. "I think the things that you tend to hear about my part of the world is often either about poverty or about, you know, things to do with war. So it's nice to show the different side of us that is really beautiful and just exotic and interesting, and fabulous while being represented.”

"Mira, Royal Detective" airs at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior, and "Descendants Remix Dance Party" premieres Friday, March 20, 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Other notable listings are below.

Binge-worthy series on DisneyNOW

"Doc McStuffins"

"Doc McStuffins” is an animated series for kids ages 2-7 about a girl who wants to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a doctor. For now, though, she's focused on taking care of her broken toys and stuffed animals.

Episode of note: "Caught Blue-Handed" focuses on the importance of hand-washing.

"Raven's Home"

Raven-Symoné stars in the spin-off of her comedy "That's So Raven," as a divorced single mother of twins.

"Fancy Nancy"

Nancy, 6, is an imaginative girl who can see the extraordinary in the ordinary.

Episode of note: World Autism Awareness Day is April 2, and to mark the occasion, there will be a new episode, "Nancy's New Friend," at 8 a.m. ET/PT in which Lionel's favorite cousin Sean teaches Nancy about autism. Autism Speaks and RespectABILITY consulted on the episode.

“Elena of Avalor”

An animated series, "Elena" is about an adventurous teenage princess, who is learning how to be a compassionate and brave queen.

"Puppy Dog Pals"

Brothers Bingo and Rolly are two puppies who teach viewers about friendship, collaboration and the importance of solving problems together.

"Just Roll With It"

An improvisational comedy show meets scripted family sitcom; "Roll" focuses on a blended family navigating everyday life.

Episode of note: “Grandma & Grandpa Sittin’ in a Tree," which airs Sunday, April 19, 8:23-8:50 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, shows how new loved ones in the home can change the family dynamic.

Binge-worthy series on Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

The Disney+ original series is set at the real-life high school where "High School Musical" was filmed.

Upcoming specials, series, and premieres

"Disney Fam Jam"

New episodes on Sundays at 8:25 p.m. ET/PT until April 5

"Disney Fam Jam" is Disney Channel’s first family dance competition series, featuring a $10,000 prize.

“Sydney to the Max"

Season two premiere, Monday, March 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

Follow the adventures of middle schooler Sydney Reynolds, who lives with single dad Max in the house in which he grew up, along with her grandma, Judy. In the premiere episode, "Father of the Bribe," Sydney worries she may have made the girls' fencing team with help from her dad.

"ZOMBIES 2” Event Encore Prawn Night

Friday, April 3 at 6:25 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel

During this encore airing of "ZOMBIES 2," stars Ariel Martin and Chandler Kinney teach viewers how to create "ZOMBIE 2"-inspired accessories at home

“DuckTales”

Saturday, April 4, 9:30 a.m. ET/PT (new episodes Saturdays through May 9)

Season three finds the Duck family searching for the world's greatest lost artifacts.

"Marvel Super Hero Adventures" Shorts

Season 4 premiere, Monday, April 6 at 11:55 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and in DisneyNOW.

Friendship, helpfulness and heroism are the cornerstones of this series.

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom"

Season 3 premiere, Sunday, April 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD and in DisneyNOW

The premiere is a one-hour special. Each episode follows Spider-Man trying to do good, and this season also features appearances by Captain Marvel, Groot, Dr. Strange and Star-Lord.

