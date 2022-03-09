MiraCare To Open Tinley Park Mental Health Center For Children

TINLEY PARK, IL — MiraCare, a Palos-based mental health center, is opening their long awaited Tinley Park center in a few months, a spokeswoman for the company told Patch.

The behavioral health center will be based in the Tinley Park Acute Care Center in a former office building at 6775 Prosperi Drive. So far, the company plans to offer inpatient and partial hospitalization programs in addition to evaluations and outpatient treatment for patients with less urgent needs.

A representative for the health center told Patch the goal of the newest location is to dedicate space and time to children struggling with mental health issues as the COVID-19 pandemic brought life-altering changes to kids and pre-teens.

"Now there will be a place in our community where our highest risk children can be safely treated and stabilized so that they can begin or return to their outpatient care," said Chris Higgins, a psychologist at MiraCare. "By working together in one collaborative environment at the MiraCare Center, patients and their families can benefit from a higher level of behavioral healthcare."



The center is slated to be complete by early summer and will hold 30 beds for short-term hospital stays. A statement from MiraCare said the group will have 48,000 square feet within the building to dedicate to therapy, psychiatry, psychology and partial hospitalization.

This article originally appeared on the Tinley Park Patch