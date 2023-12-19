'It's a miracle!' Akron church bells ring again in time for Christmas following robbery

Pastor Darrell Frazier of Arlington Church of the Nazarene on Triplett Boulevard talks on Thursday about the generous donation the church received to replace its stolen steeple speakers.

After thieves climbed up to the steeple and stole a set of loudspeakers last month, the sound of ringing bells is back just in time for Christmas at the Arlington Church of the Nazarene in East Akron as it ends its 100th year.

"It's a miracle! It's God's work," said church board member June Gleason.

Earlier this year, Gleason helped the church obtain a new digital sound system, complete with speakers, giving the building bells again for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The speakers cost $8,000 from Chime Master, a Lancaster-based company specializing in electronic carillons and church bell-ringing equipment. It was a 75% discount from the system's full price.

Joseph Roberts, an installer from Chime Masters System, installs new speakers on top of the Arlington Church of the Nazarene in Akron to replace ones that were stolen.

After thieves stole the quartet of speakers on Nov. 16, church members were doubtful they'd be able to replace them by Christmas.

But Stow-based retail construction firm Pro-Z Group CEO Craig Brazelton donated $2,500 to help the cash-strapped congregation pay for replacement speakers, and Chime Master installed the replacement speakers for free, said the Rev. Darrell Frazier, the church's pastor.

Chime Master installed the system Friday, nearly one week before Christmas.

Changes in the congregation's long history

Frazier said the church's previous speaker system had to be permanently turned off about 18 years ago, shortly after he assumed leadership.

"When I got here, we had a chime system, but it was like an old reversible cassette deck that got older and worse and tired and nasty," he said.

So it was turned off, and the congregation, which draws about 60 for services, focused its attention on renovating the building.

Joseph Roberts, an installer from Chime Masters System, installs new speakers on top of the Arlington Church of the Nazarene in Akron to replace ones that were stolen.

Arlington Church of Nazarene has been around for just over 100 years and marked its centennial in February, but it has been celebrating it all year, with an official celebration in October.

The church had been at four other locations previously, including a property next to the Arlington Church of God. Frazier said it purchased the Triplett Boulevard building in the late 1960s and built an addition around 1970.

"We've worked very hard. We've renovated this entire building in the 20 years I've been here," he said. "When I got here, in fact, none of this looked like this. We opened it up. We got new pews. Actually, the baptistery was not here when I got here, and the platform was covered with pews. When I got here, we ripped everything out."

The congregation also replaced windows, including the big picture windows in the sanctuary, which had been covered with green plastic panels.

"There was not a window in this building you could see out of," Frazier said. "We wanted to see the neighborhood. We want to see the community. We didn't want to be cut off ... We don't want to feel isolated in here."

After years of planning, the church finally got enough donations early this year to buy a replacement chime system, which was installed in April.

"It plays the right songs and the right themes for the right part of the year, for the Christian seasons, for the holidays, for everything. It's programmed about 20 years out; it knows every day for the next 20 years," Frazier said.

Pastor Darrell Frazier of Arlington Church of the Nazarene on Triplett Boulevard shows a photo taken after they discovered their steeple speakers were stolen.

The sound of bells returns

Once the new system was installed Friday, the bells started ringing once again. Frazier plans to continue sounding them in a reasonable manner.

"They are loud, so we never had them above 50% volume," Frazier said. "If you go up to the street corner, with heavy traffic, you wouldn't hear it so much. But the people in the neighborhood, they could hear the music."

Joseph Roberts, an installer from Chime Masters System, installs new speakers on top of the Arlington Church of the Nazarene in Akron to replace ones that were stolen.

"I was trying to be conservative," he added. "From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., it would chime [on] the hour and at noon, and at 5, it would play like three hymns for about six minutes. On Sundays, it would play 15 minutes before Sunday school and 15 minutes before church. That was it. So, I felt like we were not trying to, you know, blast the neighborhood."

He said only one person ever complained.

"The neighborhood actually loved it. We've had people visit the church since the chimes disappeared. We've had people calling us, calling the church and asking, 'What happened to the bells?' And we just had to tell people somebody a couple of weeks ago climbed up in the bell tower in the middle of the night and stole the speakers."

Police still seeking information

Frazier said the church plans to install security cameras and fix the speakers so thieves won't have an easy time unbolting them from their mount again. He figures that after climbing onto the lower roof, then scaling the main building to the short steeple on top of the building, it won't take much to discourage another theft.

He also said it isn't clear whether the speakers are sitting in someone's garage or for sale on some online site.

Akron police said the perpetrators may face a felony theft charge, along with charges of criminal mischief and criminal damaging.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Akron police detective bureau at 330-375-2490.

"You know, we were really sad that we weren't gonna have bells for Christmas," Frazier said. "It was amazing how fast things worked, that from one person saying they wanted to donate the money, to the company, donating the installation. I think it shows that miracles still happen and people still do good things and sometimes the blessings come faster than you could ever imagine."

