'Miracle dog' regaining weight after spending 2 months in wilderness by dead owner's side

This image provided by Dana Holby shows her Jack Russell terrier Finney on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Pagosa Springs, Colo. The faithful dog survived after spending more than 10 weeks by the side of her owner, Rich Moore, who died of hypothermia while hiking in the Colorado mountains. Finney has regained most of the weight she lost during her ordeal and is back on the hiking trails. (Dana Holby via AP)

A dog who was found emaciated next to the body of her owner who died from hypothermia has regained her weight and has even began hiking again.

Searchers found the body of Rich Moore, 71, on Oct. 30, more than two months after he'd been was reported missing on Aug. 19 while hiking in southwest Colorado.

He and his 3-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Finney, disappeared after venturing into the Blackhead Peak area. A hunter found Moore's body in the Lower Blanco drainage basin and next to him, a protective Finney.

"I know that she was with Rich to the very end and somehow that should be a comfort. I don't know how she did it, but she was there when he needed her," Moore's wife, Dana Holby, told The Associated Press.

Finney has since regained weight since this image was taken by Dana Holby on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Pagosa Springs, Colo., shortly after returning from the mountains.

When she was found, she was so emaciated that her ribs were showing. She'd lost half her body weight.

Finney regaining weight

"Finney is doing well," Holby told the AP. "She has gained almost all of her weight back and her strength is almost where it was. She is the miracle dog."

Holby said Finney does have an injury to her snout that could scar, but the pup is on her way back to normal.

"She is now 3, very clingy and will not let me out of her sight," Holby said. "Her ravenous appetite has calmed down, but at first she could not get enough to eat and wanted food at all times of the day and night."

Despite the ordeal, Finney is still going on hikes − hiking as much as five miles a day.

"She is such a comfort to me and a great companion," Holby said.

Contributing: Amaris Encinas and Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY; Associated Press

