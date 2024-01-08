‘New Year’s miracle’ as driver survives being trapped for days, California rescuers say

A woman survived four days in freezing rain and icy temperatures after her pickup truck crashed down Mount Baldy into heavy brush, California rescuers told news outlets.

“The accident, itself, is very common on these mountain roads,” Engine Capt. Matt Brossard of the U.S. Forest Service told KNBC. “But her surviving it, not only just the accident, but also the elements, is a New Year’s miracle.”

Hikers spotted the wreck of her Ford Ranger on the mountain in the Angeles National Forest around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, and notified authorities, The Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported.

Rescuers found the woman and she was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to the publication.

The woman told rescuers she crashed off the road and down an embankment into heavy brush after swerving to miss a deer in the road, KCAL reported.

“It’s been very cold up there and it’s been rainy. Temperatures have been in the 30s at night,” Capt. Ian Thrall with the Los Angeles County Fire Department told the station. “No one saw her go over the side, no evidence of tire tracks or anything on the road or on the side of the road. So, she was very lucky they happened to come by and hear her.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not immediately reply to a request for more information.

Mount Baldy is a 10,064-foot high peak in the San Gabriel Mountains about 45 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

