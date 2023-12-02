Miracle on Erie Street 5K returns to downtown Willoughby

Dec. 2—As the Miracle on Erie Street 5K Run and Walk made its return, the festive spirit was in the air in downtown Willoughby this weekend.

The 5K, which took place Dec. 2, existed in a previous life prior to the coronavirus pandemic, according to John Tomaselli, president of Erie Street Miracles, the beneficiary charity of the 5K.

"When we went to look at a fundraiser for our efforts, we realized no one had owned it," he said. "No one had plans to bring it back, so we took it over as part of Miracle on Erie Street weekend, which starts with the tree lighting."

Among the festivities taking place in addition to the 5K included Winter Market and programming at the Willoughby Public Library, a holiday stroll and brunch with Santa at Sol.

"Last night, there was cookie decorating at the Senior Center," Tomaselli said. "A lot of events happen independently. We bring them under the whole umbrella of Miracle on Erie Street."

Approximately 300 people participated in the 5K. The race began and concluded outside of Wes Point Park, proceeded up River Street and then cut into the older part of Willoughby. Participants then looped by the middle school before finishing.

Among the participants was Joshua Cherok, a Willoughby resident.

Cherok said the 5K has gained a lot of attention recently.

"A good family friend runs the charity," he said. "It's an honor to run and be a part of something that helps provide opportunities for kids and families in the area."

Cherok encourages people to not be afraid to take the step when it comes to participating in a 5K.

"You get to see friends and family, meet new friends, so don't be afraid," he said. "It's not as daunting as it seems."

Also participating in the 5K was Nick Stathis of Chippewa Lake.

Stathis was in attendance with Cherok to enjoy the festivities and to support a good cause.

"We make an excuse to run and travel," he said. "When you do a race for the first time, you see support of everybody no matter how fast or slow you're going. You can feel the excitement and the energy of all the runners around you. It's a great vibe."

Kelly Swope, co-chair of the 5K, loves the family atmosphere that's been carried throughout the event.

"All of the racers are part of our family," she said. "I think there's so many great organizations that are hosting events this weekend and we can all work together as a community. It benefits everybody."

When the Erie Street Miracles charity started, it was in honor of Tomaselli's father.

"My father was a gentleman who put all these lights in Point Park, in City Hall and throughout downtown Willoughby," he said. "This is what he would've loved — people enjoying themselves."

The charity makes an effort to provide Christmas mornings for families in need, working with organizations who help with locating those families.

"Families fill out a pretty specific Christmas list," Tomaselli said. "It's touching because the list ends up being more necessities than gifts. When we decided to do this, we thought we were going to get footballs or video games and kids want boots, and coats. You really see the need that is out there. McKinley Outreach sent me a family this year who got displaced because of the war in Ukraine. They relocated to this area, they need the support, so we're lucky to get them as well."

While the 5K allows the charity to make folks in need happy, there's an upside for the participants.

"This is 300 people who are just loving their day and enjoying the Christmas season," Tomaselli said.