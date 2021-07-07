‘It’s a miracle’: Korean BBQ restaurant owner survives 11 gunshots in Washington

The owner of Palace Korean BBQ in Tukwila, Wash., spoke out after being shot 11 times in an attempted armed robbery in June.



A miracle: Restaurant owner Tony So said it's a “miracle” he is still alive after the incident, reported Q13 Fox.



So spent three weeks recovering in the hospital and needs to be in a wheelchair for six more months following his release.

“I have so many regrets,” said So, who suffered severe mental and physical pain from the nearly fatal shooting. “I should've just let them take whatever I had."

So recounted how his mom “lost it” when she first saw his wounds while they were changing his dressings. “I’ve never seen her like that. And that’s my weakness."

After surviving the attack, he said he didn't want to “live in hate” and wanted to be "happy.”



What happened: Officers responded to a shooting at the Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila before 10 p.m. on June 4.



So was heading to his vehicle after walking with a female employee to her car to ensure her safety following recent shootings at the mall.

As he sat down in his car, an unidentified man pointed a gun at his neck.

“Without even thinking, I grabbed the gun,” So recounted. “He said something to me, but I don't remember. I just wanted the gun out of my face."

So managed to get out of his car after being shot several times. However, the suspect continued to unload an additional four or five shots into his chest.

“For someone to unload like that, that means they wanted me dead,” So said.



The aftermath: The suspects, two men and a woman, fled the scene and remain at large.



King County Sheriff's Office K9 and Guardian 1 responded to the scene and tried to locate the suspects but to no avail, KOMO News reported.







Officers are searching the vicinity of the 200 blk Strander Blvd for a suspect involved in a shooting incident that occurred nearby just before 10PM. KCSO K9 and Guardian 1 are assisting with the search. An adult male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/0i3ez7JCo3

— Tukwila Police (@TukwilaPD) June 5, 2021







A GoFundMe campaign was set up by Jae So to help pay his medical bills. The fundraiser has raised over $29,000 as of this writing.



Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Tukwila Police or an anonymous tip can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.



