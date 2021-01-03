A 'miracle patient' with coronavirus woke up from a coma the day before her family was set to decide whether to take her off life support

Taylor Ardrey
coronavirus ventilators
Medical gear is placed outside the room of a Covid patient in the ICU at Oakbend Medical Center in Richmond, Texas, on July 15, 2020. MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

  • A Georgia mother, Lisa Martin, has been hailed as a "miracle patient" after recovering from a brutal, three-month hospital stay for coronavirus-related complications.

  • "Her amazing journey includes 59 days on a ventilator, 40 days in an induced coma, and surviving a frontal lobe stroke," Memorial Satilla Health wrote in a Facebook post.

  • Martin was comatose since late October and the hospital asked her family to decide whether to remove her from her ventilator.

  • One day before the family wanted to make their decision, Martin woke up, the hospital said.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Georgia woman praised as a "miracle patient" finally walked out of a local hospital on New Year's Eve, after months of treatment for COVID-19, including 40 days in a medically induced coma.

Lisa Martin, a 49-year-old mother of four, was first hospitalized at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, Georgia in late September, the hospital said in a statement

 

"Her amazing journey includes 59 days on a ventilator, 40 days in an induced coma, and surviving a frontal lobe stroke," Memorial Satilla Health wrote in a Facebook post on December 31. 

According to the hospital, staff eventually called in Martin's family and asked them to make a decision about taking her off life support. The family opted to wait 11 days before agreeing on what to do.

"But God had other plans. On the eleventh day, Lisa broke through the sedatives and began tracking Jeff with her eyes and she moved her hand," the hospital said. 

Martin was then sent to two other hospitals for additional treatment and rehabilitation. Her recovery included re-learning to "walk, talk, swallow, eat," Martin told First Coast News.

"I have to wear oxygen 24 hours a day, and I have to walk with a walker or a wheelchair for long distances," Martin told the news station. "The doctors think I should make a full recovery."

One of Martin's daughters, Madison, told PEOPLE the journey "has changed our lives for the better."

She continued: "Did it suck for my mom to get COVID, almost die and now fight to get back to having a normal life? Absolutely! But if God wanted to use my mom as an example on how to keep faith during struggles, dark times and hardships, then I thank God for using my mom."

Read more:

A Los Angeles hospital is so overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases it's been forced to treat some patients in the gift shop

Following months of taking precautions, couple married for 6 decades died of COVID-19 after an indoor visit

A 35-year-old first-grade teacher from Texas known for a viral video teaching her students about kindness died of COVID-19

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump news: Proud Boys to march on DC for Trump as Cruz leads 12 Republican election challenge

    Follow the latest developments

  • U.S. officials are reportedly privately worried Russia stole blueprints for U.S. blackout restoration

    In public, American officials have said they do not believe Russia's SVR intelligence agency "pierced" classified systems and stole sensitive communications and plans during an alleged cyberattack on what may have been hundreds of networks in the United States, The New York Times reports. But privately, per the Times, those same officials reportedly say they still aren't sure exactly what was or was not taken.There are concerns that the SVR — which the U.S. intelligence agency and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are confident was behind the breach, despite President Trump suggesting China may have been involved instead of Moscow — was able to get its hands on delicate, albeit unclassified information from victims like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. For example, it's reportedly possible the hackers accessed Black Start, the detailed technical blueprints for how the U.S. would restore power if there was a major blackout. If that was indeed the case, Russia would theoretically have a list of systems it could target to keep power from turning back on.The Times report sheds more light on the cyberattack, which may not be fully understood for months or even years. Some of the revelations include the fact that the hack appears to have been much broader in scope than originally thought and that the hackers "managed their intrusion from servers inside" the U.S. by "exploiting legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 inexcusably funny cartoons about Trump's disgraceful pardons America was always going to bungle the vaccine rollout 5 cartoons about the end of a very, very bad year

  • Emmanuel Macron uses new year's message to say Brexit was born of 'many lies and false promises'

    Emmanuel Macron used his new year's message to accuse Brexit of having been born of a European malaise and "many lies and false promises". In the French president’s annual address to the people of France, Mr Macron questioned the strength of Britain's sovereignty following its departure from the European Union, which was officially completed at 11pm on New Year’s Eve. Giving the speech from the Elysee Palace, Paris, he said: “The United Kingdom remains our neighbour but also our friend and ally. This choice of leaving Europe, this Brexit, was the child of European malaise and lots of lies and false promises.” It comes after Downing Street recently accused Mr Macron of standing in the way of a deal because he was playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time.

  • 'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

    China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap trick" and provocation by seeking confrontation with China at every turn. Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. China views the democratic and self-governed island as its own territory, and cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after Tsai was first elected, viewing her as a separatist bent on a formal declaration of independence.

  • Mike Pence welcomes Republican senators’ attempt to overturn US election

    Mike Pence says he ‘welcomes’ Republican senators’ attempts to overturn the US election. Ted Cruz is among 12 GOP senators who say they are preparing to challenge the results of the election in a joint session of Congress next week. Mr Cruz is part of a group of 11 politicians who say they will not certify the election results unless there is a 10-day “emergency audit” of the results, in support of Donald Trump.

  • Police officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner

    The women said they had fallen on hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.

  • Japan considers declaring COVID-19 emergency

    Japan is considering issuing a new emergency declaration to tackle the country’s record surge in COVID-19 cases. The head of Japan’s pandemic response on Saturday said the government needs to consult with health experts before deciding on another declaration. As an interim measure, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nakamura said restaurants and karaoke parlors in the Tokyo area would be asked to close at 8 PM, businesses serving alcohol - 7 PM. All this in response to a meeting he held earlier Saturday with the governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. The governors urged a new state of emergency declaration. Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to its highest notch on December 17. On Thursday, new infections in the capital rose to a record 1,337 cases, and the country set a record with more than 4500 new cases. But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has so far resisted calls to reinstate a national state of emergency.

  • Spain will have last word who enters Gibraltar, says Foreign Minister

    Spain will be able to decide who can enter Gibraltar under the terms of a post-Brexit deal, its Foreign Minister has said, sparking a furious response from the Territory’s Chief Minister. Just hours before the UK formally left the EU a preliminary deal was struck which allows Gibraltar to join the Schengen zone, ensuring free movement of people and goods into the British Overseas Territory. But in an interview with Spain’s El Pais newspaper, Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said: “Schengen has a set of rules, procedures and instruments to apply them, including its database, to which only Spain has access. Gibraltar and the United Kingdom do not. “In order to enter a Gibraltar integrated into the Schengen area, the responsibility for border control is in Spanish hands. “That is why the final decision on who enters the Schengen area is Spanish, of course.

  • DR Congo pardons two men over President Kabila assassination

    The pardons come amid a rift between President Félix Tshisekedi and his predecessor, Kabila's son.

  • Thousands of National Guard Troops Prepare to Support Biden's Inauguration

    So far, commands from nearly 30 states have pledged to support what has become a huge tradition for the citizen soldiers.

  • Pakistan arrests key militant on terror financing charges

    Pakistan's security forces arrested Saturday an alleged leader of the militant group that was behind the bloody 2008 Mumbai attacks in India. An official with the Pakistani counterterrorism police, Shakil Ahmed, said that Zaikur Rehman Lakhvi was seized in the eastern city of Lahore, on terrorism financing charges. Lakhvi is alleged to be a leader of the Lashker-e-Taiba group that organized the Mumbai attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people.

  • Ted Cruz will lead 12 GOP senators to demand ‘emergency audit’ of election result in joint session of Congress

    Estimated 140 GOP members of House also to claim voter fraud despite lack of evidence

  • California funeral homes run out of space as COVID-19 rages

    As communities across the country feel the pain of a surge in coronavirus cases, funeral homes in the hot spot of Southern California say they must turn away grieving families as they run out of space for the bodies piling up. The head of the state funeral directors association says mortuaries are being inundated as the United States nears a grim tally of 350,000 COVID-19 deaths. More than 20 million people in the country have been infected, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

  • Los Angeles County prosecutors file lawsuit against new district attorney over justice reform efforts

    "The directives violate California law," the union representing deputy district attorneys said about an order to abandon many sentencing enhancements.

  • US Conducts 2 New Year's Day Airstrikes on Somalia as Troop Withdrawal Continues

    The two New Year's Day airstrikes hit al-Shabaab compounds, destroying two according to the initial assessment. No civilians were killed or injured, officials said.

  • 115k more Americans will die of Covid in January, leading model predicts

    Death toll could stand at more than 456,000 by end of month

  • Cruz leads 11 GOP senators challenging Biden win over Trump

    A coalition of 11 Republican senators announced Saturday it will challenge the outcome of the presidential election by voting to reject electors from some states when Congress meets next week to certify the Electoral College results that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won.

  • Texas police arrest man they say shot girlfriend during New Year’s celebration

    A New Year’s celebration turned deadly in Arlington, Texas as a woman was killed by a gunshot that reportedly came from her boyfriend’s gun. WFAA reports that the gun went off as the boyfriend was trying to shoot celebration fire into the air. According to investigators, the woman, identified by Arlington police as Blanca Guerra, was with her boyfriend, Mario Alanis, as he was attempting to shoot his gun to the sky to ring in the New Year in the neighborhood.

  • Vietnam reports first case of new coronavirus variant in woman returning from Britain

    Vietnam has detected its first imported case of the new coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly around Britain, the health ministry said on Saturday. The variant was detected in a 44-year-old woman returning to Vietnam from Britain, who was quarantined upon arrival and was confirmed positive for the virus on Dec 24, the ministry said in a statement. "Researchers ran gene-sequencing on the patient's sample and found the strain is a variant known as 'VOC 202012/01'", it said. The variant includes a genetic mutation that, in theory, could result in the virus spreading more easily between people. Countries around the world have cut off travel links to Britain to stop the spread of the new variant, which scientists have said is 40-70 per cent more transmissible than the original virus. The fast spreading strain has already been detected in more than 30 countries including the US, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Australia, India, France, Turkey and Canada. Vietnam is still operating repatriation flights to bring its citizens stuck in the UK home amid the pandemic. With strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam quickly contained coronavirus outbreaks, allowing economic activity to rebound faster than in much of Asia. It has recorded 1,474 infections, with 35 deaths.

  • There’s good and bad news for immigrants waiting for USCIS biometrics appointments

    More than a million immigrants in the United States who have applied for U.S. citizenship through naturalization, adjustment of status and other benefits have been waiting for their biometric services appointment at a local Application Support Center (ASC) to provide their fingerprints, photograph and/or signature.