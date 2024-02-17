Miracle on Wellington recipient receives new furniture

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Juliette Calamaco is this year’s winner for a Miracle on Wellington.

Calamaco was nominated by her sister, who wanted to help her while she balances work and going through some life changes.

“Here recently, I’ve been separated for almost four months, but by the grace of God, you know, my husband and I are both still talking, and so that, again, God in his miraculous ways like doing something, and so I’m really grateful for what He’s doing,” said Calamaco.

The annual contest is sponsored by Trend Furniture owners Russell and Kristie Reed as a way to pay it forward. They say each miracle is a unique experience.

“She is a great Christian woman. You can walk through the home. You can feel it at her residence. And I think that was one of the reasons that she was chosen as a winner. She has had some trials and tribulations, and she is learning to overcome them and to move forward, and we’re so delighted that she’s this year’s winner,” said Kristie Reed.

Calamaco received a new sofa, dining table and chairs, a dresser, a chest of drawers, and a bedding set.

She hopes her story can help uplift others.

“I think that people fail to realize that god does open up doors for anybody because, I mean, anybody can feel dark and gloomy and, you know, feel the end of the world is on their shoulders. And I really would love to just share that, you know, it does feel like that. But in those moments, you just need to really understand and know that God is right there with you,” said Calamaco.

And the work is not done yet, the Reeds say the are getting ready to bring a Miracle to a local organization in need.

