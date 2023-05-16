‘Miraculous’: After missing girl from Illinois found in NC, community grateful

A girl reported missing out of Illinois years ago was just found in Asheville, North Carolina, thanks to a Netflix show, ABC7 in Chicago reports. People at the shopping center where she was found describe what happened as “miraculous.”

Police said Kayla Unbehaun was recognized by someone at Plato’s Closet in the Westgate Regional Shopping Center in west Asheville. Her mother was arrested outside the Earth Fare store there.

Now, five years after being reported missing, Unbehaun is being reunited with her family in Illinois. She was just 9 years old when when she was last seen in July 2017. Police said her father, who had full custody, went to pick her up from her mother’s home in Wheaton, about 30 miles outside of Chicago, but she was gone.

In the years after her disappearance, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children posted an alert online showing Kayla at age 9 and an age-progressed photo of how she may look now.

The case was mentioned during an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” series about parental abductions. Over the weekend, a Plato’s Closet employee who had seen that show apparently recognized Unbehaun and called police.

On Tuesday, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty visited several of the stores in the area. Workers told him they were grateful that after all these years, Unbehaun has been found.

“It think it’s miraculous that they were able to find the girl and that she was able to make it home safe,” said hairdresser Tyanna Wilson. “I’m glad that we continue to follow these cases.”

Heather Unbehaun was given a $250,000 bond that she posted Tuesday morning and is awaiting extradition. Kayla’s father is “overjoyed” that she’s been found safe.

