Miraj: Inside the musical city of India

Mayuresh Konnur - BBC Marathi
·2 min read

Miraj, a small city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, has been a reputed centre of classical music for over 150 years.

Located 400 km (248.5 miles) west of Mumbai city, Miraj was part of the erstwhile princely state of Patwardhan and is home to several famous classical musicians.

It is also the hub of string instruments in the country.

Thousands of instruments - particularly the tanpura, the sitar, the sarangi and the veena - made in Miraj are used in every corner of the country.

Many of India's top musicians get their musical instruments specially designed by the legendary craftsmen of this historic city.

The industry is run by over 300 artisans spread over 50 families of the Shikalgars, who've been in the business for over seven generations.

Their fascinating story dates back to the 18th Century.

Historically, the Shikalgars were a community of metalsmiths who specialised in making swords and other military equipment during the rule of the Maratha Empire.

"But in 1818 - after the fall of the Maratha empire and introduction of modern weaponry by the British - the Shikalgar community began drifting away from their traditional vocation due to a declining market," says Mansingh Kumthekar, a historian based in the city.

The city's cultural history underwent further change in the coming years.

Shrimant Balasaheb Patwardhan II, the king of Miraj, was a great lover of music and he invited several musicians from across the subcontinent to perform during his reign.

But there was no one to repair the musical instruments the artists brought with them, Mr Kumthekar says.

So the king turned to the Shikalgar community for help.

"He asked two brothers Faridsaheb and Moeuddin if they could help making the repairs."

The brothers - who were deep lovers of music themselves - learnt the craft so well that everyone started to call them the "sitar makers", Mr Kumthekar says.

Soon, other families from the Shikalgar community too joined the business, giving birth to a thriving industry.

But Miraj's century-old music tradition is now facing an existential crisis.

The industry which once employed thousands has only a few hundred left.

Artisans say the arrival of electronic instruments and music apps has made it challenging to preserve the craft and has led to a loss of their livelihoods.

Some have shifted to new technology, but others are resistant to the idea and insist on preserving their traditional ways.

They say they are worried about their future.

Photos by Sharad Badhe

Read more India stories from the BBC:

Recommended Stories

  • Autonomous delivery startup Nuro lays off 20% of workforce

    Nuro, the autonomous vehicle delivery startup backed by SoftBank, Google and Tiger Global Management, is laying off about 300 people, or 20% of its workforce, in an effort to preserve cash amid a stormy economic outlook, according to an email sent to employees this morning. In the email viewed by TechCrunch, co-founders Jiajun Zhu and Dave Ferguson informed employees they would receive an update later this morning letting them know if they are impacted by this layoff and with information on next steps. For those of you leaving Nuro, we are very sorry for this outcome -- this is not the experience we wanted to create for you.

  • At Qatar World Cup, Teams May Win But Brands Will Not

    Pressure is building on brands and sponsors involved with the soccer World Cup in Qatar to state their position on human rights. The fashion sector has been comparatively quiet.

  • Skyroot: The private firms helping India aim high in space

    India's space industry wants to enter the big league with the help of private firms and start-ups.

  • Skyroot launches India's first privately built rocket into space

    India’s private sector today took its first step into the country’s space sector by successfully launching a rocket carrying three satellites.

  • Top 15 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap

    In this article, we will be taking a look at top 15 Chinese stocks by market cap. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap. China’s meteoric rise to become the second biggest economy in the world is quite surprising, especially considering the chaos […]

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World. The highly evident effects of climate change all over the world are forcing the […]

  • 3 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir avalanche

    An avalanche in Kashmir has killed three Indian soldiers along the heavily militarized Himalayan frontier between India and Pakistan, the Indian military said Saturday. A slide of snow hit the northwestern Machil sector in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday and trapped three soldiers on a patrol, said Col. Emron Musavi, an Indian army spokesperson. Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

  • India Is the World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy. 13 Ways to Invest, According to Our Roundtable Pros.

    India, home to more than 1.4 billion people, has long been a country with great promise and owner-led businesses accustomed to generating large amounts of cash. Things are beginning to change, however, as global companies and investors reassess China’s growth prospects, Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s consolidation of power, and China’s increasingly fractious relationship with the U.S. At the same time, structural reforms in India, including a national identity program that has connected millions to financial services, and a tax overhaul that increased government revenue, are bringing the millions of Indians who had lived outside the formal economy into the fold, creating attractive investment opportunities. Barron’s first India roundtable, which took place in early November on Zoom, delves into India’s evolution as an economic and geopolitical power, how India differs from China, and why it could ride out a global recession relatively well.

  • Celtics injury update: Boston point guard Malcolm Brogdon a go vs. New Orleans Pelicans

    The status of Marcus Smart will be announced later, per reports.

  • Theranos: Silicon Valley holds breath for Elizabeth Holmes sentencing

    The case is seen as a test. Does corporate fraud in tech end with a slap on the wrist, or prison time?

  • Lauren Boebert's Democratic Challenger Concedes in Shockingly Tight Colorado House Race

    Democrat Adam Frisch came within 600 votes of unseating the controversial Republican representative in the nation's most closely watched House race

  • Iranian diaspora’s divisions burst into open during Halifax forum

    Many agree the Islamist regime in Tehran has to go. But they often disagree on tactics and question others’ motives.

  • His term expiring, Garcetti pushes hard for job as ambassador to India

    L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has lobbied "dozens" of senators to approve his appointment as ambassador to India, while a GOP senator has received new allegations of sexual harassment against a former top Garcetti aide.