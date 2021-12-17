Miramar High School student arrested after bringing gun to school, police say

A MIramar High School student was arrested at school Friday morning after police say he had a loaded gun inside a small bag.

The 11th-grade boy was detained and searched around 10 a.m. “due to his demeanor” and because the bag raised concerns, Miramar Police spokeswoman Tania Rues said.

Police arrested the 16-year old on a charge of possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Rues said Friday afternoon that it still wasn’t known why the student brought the gun to school.

“He has been uncooperative,” said Rues, adding police have no information or evidence that the boy posted any threats online.