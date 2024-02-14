Miramar hit-and-run leaves one dead. Police asking community for help in solving case

An older man, said to be more than 60 years old, was walking down a dark, heavily trafficked road in Miramar when police say he was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday. Authorities are now asking for help identifying a suspect or the man.

Around 6:45 a.m., a passerby called 911 after noticing a body on the side of the road near U.S. 27 and Krome Avenue, Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues said.

Officers found the body of a man believed to be older than 60. His injuries and evidence at the scene indicated it was a hit-and-run, Rues said.

She said the area of the crash is remote and transited by many commercial vehicles, including freight and dump trucks. About a year ago, a similar hit-and-run incident occurred in the area.

“It was quite unfortunate,” Rues said about the previous hit-and-run. “It is a roadway where there is no sidewalk, and it can be very dark.”

An approximate time of when the man died is unknown, though investigators believe the crash may have happened overnight.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Miramar Police Department at 954-602-4000, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visit browardcrimestoppers.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.