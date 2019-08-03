Was Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited's (HKG:71) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry's?

When Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited (HKG:71) announced its most recent earnings (31 December 2018), I did two things: looked at its past earnings track record, then look at what is happening in the industry. Understanding how Miramar Hotel and Investment Company performed requires a benchmark rather than trying to assess a standalone number at one point in time. Below is a quick commentary on how I see 71 has performed.

How Did 71's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

71's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of HK$1.6b has increased by 6.9% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 4.4%, indicating the rate at which 71 is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's take a look at whether it is merely attributable to an industry uplift, or if Miramar Hotel and Investment Company has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.7% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.0% exceeds the HK Hospitality industry of 4.4%, indicating Miramar Hotel and Investment Company has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Miramar Hotel and Investment Company’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 5.3% to 5.2%.

What does this mean?

Miramar Hotel and Investment Company's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Miramar Hotel and Investment Company gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research Miramar Hotel and Investment Company to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

