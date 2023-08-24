Miramar Police look into complaint against lead detective in YNW Melly murder case

Miramar Police confirmed Thursday that they are reviewing a complaint filed by the mother of YNW Melly against the lead detective in the rapper’s double murder case.

“We received a complaint by an attorney representing Jamie King,” said Miramar Police Department spokeswoman Tania Rues. “Our office is looking into the complaint, as we look into all complaints.”

The detective, Mark Moretti, has been with the department for more than 20 years, Rues said. “There have been no administrative investigations against him in all that time,” Rues said.

King is the mother of Jamell Demons, the given name of YNW Melly. Demons’ lawyers filed a motion in his case seeking “Brady” material against the detective. Brady material refers to information that could be used to question the integrity of law enforcement officers who testify in criminal cases.

Details about the encounter between Demons’ mother and Moretti were not available Thursday with one exception — while the incident took place on Oct. 12, 2022, the complaint was not filed until this month, Rues said.

Demons is charged with the 2018 murders of two of his closest friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams. His first trial ended last month in a hung jury, and his retrial is scheduled to start in October. Demons faces the death penalty if convicted.

A co-defendant, Cortland “YNW Bortlen” Henry, is accused of driving Demons and the victims to a remote Miramar location where the shootings took place. Henry is also accused of helping Demons stage the scene to make it look like his car had been targeted in a drive-by shooting.

Efforts to reach Demons’ lawyers to find out why so much time passed between the incident involving Moretti and King and the filing of the complaint were unsuccessful late Wednesday.

