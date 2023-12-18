Miramar Police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

A Miramar Police officer is facing a domestic violence charge and has been relieved of duty as an investigation is ongoing, Chief Delrish Moss said in a statement.

Officer Orlando Marrero, 24, was arrested by Hialeah Police in Miami-Dade County, where the alleged incident occurred. Miami-Dade County jail records show he was booked into the jail early Monday on one count of domestic battery by strangulation.

“It is important to emphasize that Officer Marrero, like all citizens, enjoys the presumption of innocence,” Moss said in the statement. “However, due to the gravity of the situation, we have been compelled to relieve him of duty while the investigation unfolds. We are fully cooperating with the Hialeah Police Department and are committed to providing them with any assistance they may require.”

Marrero joined the police department in August 2022, Moss said.

Spokespersons for Hialeah Police did not return a voicemail or email seeking information about the incident that led to Marrero’s arrest. Miami-Dade County court records show he has been ordered to stay away from the victim as a condition of his pre-trial release.

WPLG-Ch. 10 reported that Marrero was arguing with his girlfriend and allegedly grabbed the woman by her throat and held her in a “headlock,” according to an incident report the news station obtained. WTVJ-Ch. 6 reported that an off-duty officer saw the two “wrestling” in front of the couples’ home after the woman escaped from Marrero’s grip.

“The Miramar Police Department takes incidents of this nature very seriously, and we want to assure you that we are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability within our department,” Moss said in the statement. “We understand the significance of maintaining public trust, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that our community continues to have confidence in our officers.”