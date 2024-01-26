Miramar police used stun gun on man before he stole, crashed cop car, agency says

Miramar police officers used stun guns on a man before he stole one of their cop cars and crashed it Friday morning, the department said.

At 1:48 a.m., a 911 caller said that a man was banging the door in the 12000 block of Southwest 26th Street, Miramar police said in a statement. Once officers arrived, the man, later identified as 40-year-old Marques Johnson, “rushed” at them “in an aggressive manner while making verbal threats,” police said.

The officers said they deployed their stun guns several times, but Johnson “continued to resist the effects, and resist being taken into custody.”

Johnson managed to break free and get into the driver’s seat of a Miramar police car, officers said. Police said he then sped away before crashing the cop car into a gate.

After the crash officers put Johnson in handcuffs before Miramar Fire Rescue took him to Memorial Regional Hospital for an evaluation. He had not been booked into jail as of Friday morning.

CBS News Miami footage showed a Miramar police car with heavy front-end damage. No officers or residents were injured, police said.

Johnson was charged with resisting arrest without violence, leaving the scene of a crash and grand theft of law-enforcement equipment.