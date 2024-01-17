Miramar student arrested, accused of bringing gun to school

An 18-year-old Miramar student was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say he brought a gun to school.

Kyzaiah Connor, a Plantation resident and student at Henry D. Perry Education Center, is now charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school property.

A little after 4 p.m. Tuesday, an anonymous person called the school resource officer’s office and told him that Connor might be armed with a gun, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The officer placed the school on lockdown before finding Connor in a classroom, where he patted down the student.

“I’ve got a pole,” Connor said during the pat-down, referring to the gun. The officer then found the 9 mm handgun in Connor’s waistband, according to the affidavit. It had 15 live rounds in it.

The officer took Connor into custody, and he was transported to Broward Main Jail. He made his first appearance Wednesday morning.