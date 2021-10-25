Miramar teen was attacked in apartment stairwell, stabbed and beaten to death

Dwight “D.J.” Grant was ambushed in the stairwell at his family’s apartment community in Miramar and beaten and stabbed to death, records just released by the Miramar Police Department reveal.

Police say two girls — ages 16 and 17 — as well as a 17-year-old boy, killed Grant.

Grant was reported missing Sunday evening, Oct. 17 after not being last seen since that morning. Two days later, a trail of blood led to his body. Police believe Grant’s body was purposely hidden in the buses at the apartment complex. Next to his body was the knife, its blade broken.

Two of the teens were apprehended Friday and a third teen was taken into custody on Saturday. The South Florida Sun Sentinel is not naming the teen suspects due to their ages.

