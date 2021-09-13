A Miramar teenager was stabbed to death in her bedroom nearly 20 years ago. Police ready to close case with arrest

Farrah Carter was 15 when she was stabbed to death in her bedroom. Nearly 100 fliers promising $1,000 for information on her killer were posted around the Miramar area. A few possible leads went nowhere and time passed.

But on Tuesday morning, more than 19 years after Farrah’s life ended, police will gather, presumably with family, and announce they have a suspect in the gruesome case.

Farrah’s mother Kim Battle came home on Southwest 27th Street on May 22, 2002, and found her daughter stabbed to death. No signs of forced entry suggested Farrah may have know her attacker.

Farrah was a student at Hallandale Adult Community Center. She had dreams of going to beauty school or perhaps running a restaurant.

