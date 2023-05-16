A Miramar woman has been missing for a month. Her family is asking the public for help

With a tone reflecting her continued agony, Roberta Robinson asked the public through assembled media: “I want someone, if you’ve seen her, please have someone call because I really miss her.”

“Her” is Robinson’s daughter, 30-year-old Courtney Babb. Tuesday marked a month since Babb’s roommate reported her missing, which is why family members spoke to the media at Miramar police station Tuesday morning.

Babb hasn’t been seen since April 10, when she was on foot with a black backpack in the area of University Drive and Pembroke Road on April 10. Miramar police say she sometimes hangs out around Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Babb stands 5-foot-5 and weighs around 120 pounds. A 2017 arrest report says she used the name “Melissa Allen” during an arrest for trespassing at Sawgrass Mills when she was allegedly sleeping outside of a business. All charges were dismissed.

“She has some mental health issues, so she’s probably not doing 100% well right now,” Babb’s aunt, Nichole Dagle said.

Miramar Det. Susan Smith said, ““We know sometimes vulnerable people are taken advantage of, sometimes end up in situations that are hard for them to get out of without assistance. That’s what we’re looking for today.”

Anyone who knows anything about Babb’s location can call Miramar police at 954-602-4000 or reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers, either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

Courtney Babb at a birthday celebration in April 2021.