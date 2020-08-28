Miranda Kerr is one of the many people who has sent well wishes to new parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Kerr, whose three-year marriage to Bloom ended in 2013, commented on Perry's birth announcement, expressing her excitement.

Perry and Bloom recently welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove, they announced Wednesday evening.

"I'm so happy for you guys," Kerr wrote. "Can't wait to meet her."

Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, announced their engagement in 2019 and earlier this year, the singer revealed in a music video that she was expecting. Daisy is Perry's first child; Bloom also shares a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with Kerr. For the "Daisies" singer, who released her album, "Smile," on Friday, having a fiancé with parenting experience is a big plus.

"He's been through it so, when we were going to pick out strollers, he was like, he knew exactly the stroller," she said in a recent interview. "He's already had a test run so I'm grateful for that."

Miranda Kerr sends a congratulatory message to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com