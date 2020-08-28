Miranda Kerr sends a congratulatory message to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr is one of the many people who has sent well wishes to new parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
Kerr, whose three-year marriage to Bloom ended in 2013, commented on Perry's birth announcement, expressing her excitement.
Perry and Bloom recently welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove, they announced Wednesday evening.
"I'm so happy for you guys," Kerr wrote. "Can't wait to meet her."
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, announced their engagement in 2019 and earlier this year, the singer revealed in a music video that she was expecting. Daisy is Perry's first child; Bloom also shares a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with Kerr. For the "Daisies" singer, who released her album, "Smile," on Friday, having a fiancé with parenting experience is a big plus.
"He's been through it so, when we were going to pick out strollers, he was like, he knew exactly the stroller," she said in a recent interview. "He's already had a test run so I'm grateful for that."
Miranda Kerr sends a congratulatory message to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com