Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) insiders placed bullish bets worth CA$926k in the last 12 months

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Mirasol Resources

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mirasol Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Tognetti bought CA$160k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.40 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.74. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$926k for 1.95m shares. On the other hand they divested 10.00k shares, for CA$5.6k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Mirasol Resources insiders. The average buy price was around CA$0.48. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Mirasol Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Mirasol Resources insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$409k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Mirasol Resources insiders own about CA$13m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Mirasol Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Mirasol Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Mirasol Resources.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What Will Happen to AT&T and Discovery Communications Shares Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

    Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, AT&T and Discovery Communications shareholders have decisions to make.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    Meanwhile, the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index is down 35%, signaling less fear in the stock market. Investors who are concerned about volatility picking back up and are interested in safe stocks that generate passive income have come to the right place. Investing in equal parts Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Clorox (NYSE: CLX) stocks gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.9% and exposure to the energy sector, the consumer discretionary sector, and the consumer staples sector.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • So, your stock portfolio is down 5% this year? Congratulations, you’re an investing genius

    It was the worst quarter for stocks since Q1 2020.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • 2 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in 2022 and Holding Forever

    When you let the magic of compound interest do its thing and own a slice of a quality business for many decades, you can easily see a return of 10 or even 100 times your initial investment. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) owns a collection of software products that serve the engineering, architecture, and construction industries. Its most important program is Revit, which is 3D design software for architects that follows building information modeling (BIM) regulations.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Bitcoin nears full supply with 19 million coin milestone

    Bitcoin hit a milestone today that gets the world ever closer to the moment when the final new bitcoin will enter the world — the supply of coins broke 19 million.Why it matters: Bitcoin was created to be money with a fixed supply that no one can change. It launched amidst The Great Recession, when governments were issuing lots of new money to help ease the economic pain.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Future avid bitcoiners believed that this would onl

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.

  • Ethereum’s major upgrade is coming. Should you be more bullish on it than bitcoin?

    A weekly look at the most important moves and news in crypto and what's on the horizon in digital assets.

  • Nio deliveries reach a quarterly record of nearly 25,800 EVs in Q1, stock surges

    Shares of Nio Inc. climbed 5.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the China-based electric vehicle maker benefited from a broad rally in Chinese ADRs and after the company reported vehicle delivery data. The company said it delivered 9,985 vehicles in March, up 37.6% from the same period a year ago. The deliveries included 163 ET7s, the company's premium smart electric sedan that started being delivered on March 28. In the first quarter, NIO deliveries grew 28.5% from a year ago to a quarterly rec

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Shot Up This Week

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) ended this week on a solid note, rising 15.8% through 2 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape rocketed the afternoon of March 28 when an article from German business monthly, Manager Magazin, reported Porsche to be working with QuantumScape for solid-state batteries to power an electric version of its 911 sports car. Porsche is a Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY) brand, and 911 a hugely popular car.

  • Is Now the Time to Go All-In on the Stock Market?

    The stock market has staged an epic rally in the last week or so. After briefly being down over 20% year to date (YTD), the Nasdaq Composite is now down less than 10% YTD. Similarly, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are both down less than 5% YTD and are officially out of correction territory.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $7.04, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Exxon (XOM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.