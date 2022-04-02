Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) insiders placed bullish bets worth CA$926k in the last 12 months

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mirasol Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Tognetti bought CA$160k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.40 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.74. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$926k for 1.95m shares. On the other hand they divested 10.00k shares, for CA$5.6k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Mirasol Resources insiders. The average buy price was around CA$0.48. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Mirasol Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Mirasol Resources insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out CA$409k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Mirasol Resources insiders own about CA$13m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Mirasol Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Mirasol Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Mirasol Resources.

