The Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Share Price Gained 1921% And Shareholders Are Jubilant

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. For example, the Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) share price is up a whopping 1921% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. It's also up 36% in about a month.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Because Mirati Therapeutics is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.





The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:MRTX Income Statement, November 3rd 2019

Mirati Therapeutics is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Mirati Therapeutics will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mirati Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 165% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 44% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. If you would like to research Mirati Therapeutics in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

