MiraVista reopening adolescent unit in Holyoke
After closing for renovations, MirvaVista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke is reopening its 16-bed adolescent unit.
A sedentary lifestyle is linked to negative health consequences. Here's how you can go from sitting all the time to sneaking in movement.
Netflix announced that starting in Q2 2024, its cheapest ad-free "Basic" plan will be completely gone in Canada and the UK.
The Warriors will also add a logo to the court of the Chase Center.
It’s the former president’s second victory in a row after winning last week’s Iowa caucuses.
Netflix said its WWE deal won't change its overall sports strategy.
The dancer says her kids have "become such strong individuals through something that I really wouldn’t wish upon a lot of people."
French small launch developer Latitude has closed $30 million in new capital as it eyes the first flight of its Zephyr rocket in 2025. While other rocket companies are going bigger, developing even more massive rockets, Latitude is taking a different approach: light, small, and hopefully cheap enough to beat out competitors. In a statement, Latitude CEO and cofounder Stanislas Maximin said 2024 would be a “pivotal year” before Zephyr’s first flight in 2025.
Samsung has mostly played it close to the belt when discussing their robotics ambitions. Sahmyook University this week showcased some of the on-going work the Seoul-based research institute is doing in conjection with Samsung on the robot exosuit front. There aren’t a ton of details surrounding EX1(not to be confused with an old Samsung digital camera by the same name) at the moment, but there are some promising results here.
In a world where healthcare access is disproportionately skewed by geography and income, Forta Health raised a substantial round of funding to level the playing field a bit. The company says it is aiming to democratize access to healthcare by utilizing artificial intelligence tools, including large language models, to empower caregivers and enhance clinical treatments. Its approach is not only making strides in healthcare provision but also narrowing the healthcare accessibility gap in geographical regions where physician outreach is inadequate.
The puck stops here, as these five goaltenders are ripe to get cut to make room on your fantasy roster.
The benchmark average hit a record high as investors turned to a fresh set of corporate earnings for direction.
More than 220,000 shoppers are resting easy with these cooling linens.
The autonomous mobile robot brought blueprints into the real world by drawing chalk outlines on the site’s floors, thus eliminating much of the guess work in a job you really don't want to guess at. As was the case with its predecessor, FieldPrinter 2 sports a big pair of friendly eyes -- personification is a surprisingly effective way to integrate automation into the workplace. Today’s news also marks the arrival of FieldPrint Platform, which is centered around BIM-to-field -- that’s effectively bringing digital information into real-world construction sites.
After Roe v. Wade was overturned, women of reproductive age living in states with abortion trigger laws saw an increase in anxiety and depression, according to a new study.
On a night when Karl-Anthony Towns scored 62, and Kevin Durant had 43 and a killer game-winner, it was the 76ers' center who stole the show.
In the middle of a long funding winter, AC Ventures’ latest news will give Southeast Asian startups hope. The Jakarta, Indonesia–based venture firm announced today it has raised $210 million, finishing the final close on its fifth fund, called ACV Fund V. Limited partners include the World’s Bank’s IFC and investors from the United States, the Middle East and North Asia. AC Ventures has already started investing from Fund V in startups like Indonesian electric vehicle maker MAKA Motors and sustainable farming startup Koltiva.
There's even a holder specifically made for your (very large) leggings collection.
When Palworld made its inauspicious debut in a teaser a year or so back, few thought this strange, blatant Pokémon ripoff would be anything but a quickly forgotten oddity. Whatever sales Palworld's developers, a Japanese outfit called Pocket Pair best known for a game called Craftworld, were expecting have surely been exceeded by an order of magnitude. The simple fact is that Palworld is what Pokémon fans have been asking for for years, or at least close enough to count.
More than 16,000 shoppers say this flattering denim has a five-star fit and feel.
The FDA has provided clearance for a medical device called Osteoboost, a vibrating belt that improves bone density in patients with osteopenia.