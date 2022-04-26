Mirbel memorial service set for May 7

PETERSHAM — A celebration of life will be held for Evan E. Mirbel who was struck and killed by a car on March 11 while out walking in Gardner.

The Mirbel memorial will be held on May 7 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Parish, Unitarian, 1 Common St., Petersham. The Rev. Inanna Arthen will officiate. A reception will be held immediately following the service.

Mirbel was 33 years old and a resident of Gardner at the time of his death. A funeral was held on March 26 in Cambridge, where he lived prior to moving to Athol in 2009.

He leaves behind his mother, Marie I. MacDonald of Orange, and his father, Thomas Mirbel of Lynn. He is also survived by two brothers, Rajendra W. Dianand of Atlanta and Onias Mirbel of Cambridge. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Evan E. Mirbel

Mirbel held a certificate in culinary arts from Job Corps and worked as a bakery assistant at Hannaford and Price Chopper. He was also an honors student at Mount Wachusett Community College, studying liberal arts and sciences with a major in exercise and sport science. Aside from work and college, he spent time at Alyssa’s Place in Gardner and went on many field trips with the group.

In lieu of flowers, make donations in Mirbel’s memory to Alyssas’s Place, 297 Central St., Gardner, MA 01440; phone: 978-364-0920.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Mirbel memorial service in Petersham scheduled for May 7