Miriam Cates is blaming the wrong people for our childcare crisis

If Cates really is a staunch defender of the family, she might consider directing her ire at the right people - Paul Cooper

This week the Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge has identified the newest culprit in the destruction of the family – working mothers.

Following reports last year that more young children were beginning school while still wearing nappies, Cates on Tuesday spoke of the “dedication” required to go through potty training – which is “increasingly impossible when our GDP-obsessed economic system demands that even mothers of small children leave their infants in daycare to return to the workplace”.

A child beginning school without “this most rudimentary of skills by the age of five has little chance of being trained in all of the other essential skills and virtues required for a successful life”, she told the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference.

Cates didn’t mention how the demands on working fathers might be affecting sprogs’ potty prowess, but it feels safe to assume they won’t be getting too hard a rap.

One of the many confusing things about this particular diatribe (including that she appears to be referencing research produced after the pandemic, considered a key driver in children’s developmental delays) is who Cates deems responsible for said “GDP-obsessed economic system”.

Most working parents I know would love the chance to spend more time with their children, and not miss out on their once-in-a-lifetime milestones. But then there are the small matters of paying off mortgages that are, in London, 14 times the average salary; crippling interest-rate hikes, and the multitude of research that shows time out of work impacts mothers’ earnings and career progression worse than any other group.

Babies, as has by now been said so many times before, have become a luxury that many simply cannot afford.

For those willing to enter that financial abyss – which includes over £150 per day for nursery in some parts of London, on top of inert salaries, a cost of living crisis and all the rest of it – the need for parents, or as Cates calls them, “mothers”, to get back to the day job is more urgent than ever before.

If Cates really is a staunch defender of the family, she might consider directing her ire at the right people. Writing in The Telegraph in May, she urged that we should be “having an open discussion about how we can reform our tax system, our housing policy and the way we value children to improve the conditions for family formation” – all of which sound like good ideas, if you ask me.

Ensuring that these proposals become more than just hot air might go some way to raising the current birth rate from 1.6, to the “replacement rate” of 2.1. And would be far more useful than blaming children’s developmental delays on their hardworking mothers.

