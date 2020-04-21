Is Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited's (HKG:1827) CEO Pay Justified?

Gigi Lai has been the CEO of Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited (HKG:1827) since 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Gigi Lai's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$244m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$2.4m for the year to March 2019. Notably, the salary of HK$2.4m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below HK$1.6b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be HK$1.8m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 80% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 20% of the pie. Miricor Enterprises Holdings is focused on going down a more traditional approach and is paying a higher portion of compensation through salary, as compared to non-salary benefits.

It would therefore appear that Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited pays Gigi Lai more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Miricor Enterprises Holdings has changed over time.

Is Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 42% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 22%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 72% over three years, some Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Miricor Enterprises Holdings Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. On another note, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Miricor Enterprises Holdings that investors should look into moving forward.