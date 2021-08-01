Mirror, mirror on the wall, can Tencent-backed Chinese smart fitness unicorn Fiture disrupt US, Europe markets?

Chinese smart fitness unicorn Fiture, which has been backed by Tencent Holdings and New World Development's Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, is eyeing expansion in Europe and the United States.

Based in Sichuan, in southwestern China, the company has developed a mirror-like workout screen that offers interactive classes and customised training programmes. Fiture, which stands for "fit for the future", has been disrupting the US$7 billion fitness market in China with its online at-home workout platform since its establishment two years ago.

"We have almost 100 per cent market share in the sector in China. We do not have competitors at the moment," Richard Zhang, the company's co-founder, said without disclosing sales and user numbers.

Now, the company wants to go global and pit itself against the likes of companies such as New York-based Peloton, Lululemon's Mirror, NordicTrack's Vault and VAHA of Germany. Fiture has undertaken one of the biggest fundraising exercises in this sector and raised US$400 million over the past two years from investors such as Chinese social-media giant Tencent, China-based investment fund Sequoia Capital and Cheng through C Ventures, his private investment firm.

"We are looking for overseas expansion. For us, our definition of overseas expansion is the US and Europe," Zhang said. Before establishing Fiture, Zhang was an executive president and chief financial officer at cargo platform Full Truck Alliance, which listed in the US in June.

The global online fitness market is expected to grow from US$5.5 billion in 2019 and to US$49.17 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 31.5 per cent during the forecast period, according to Fior Markets, a market intelligence company focusing on the technology industry.

Fiture sells for 7,000 yuan (US$1,083) each. The company says it has also launched a new series of products recently, for which it charges 4,800 yuan each. Photo: Handout alt=Fiture sells for 7,000 yuan (US$1,083) each. The company says it has also launched a new series of products recently, for which it charges 4,800 yuan each. Photo: Handout

Meanwhile, Nasdaq-listed Peloton saw its earnings grow to US$63.6 million in 2020 from a loss of $55.4 million a year prior, as demand for at-home fitness equipment surged.

Last year, Lululemon paid US$500 million to acquire US-based at-home fitness company Mirror, whose live streaming and on-demand home workout products are sold for about US$1,500 per unit.

Apart from installing its smart fitness mirrors in malls and hotels, Fiture sells to individuals too, for 7,000 yuan (US$1,083) each. The company said it recently launched a new series for which it charges 4,800 yuan each.

Fiture says its interactive programmes, which cater to children, adults as well as senior citizens, offer more advanced technology than its peers. Fiture says it offers a big variety of courses, ranging from yoga and fitness to tai chi, and that it updates its more than 5,000 fitness courses every year. In comparison, European Union-based VAHA, for example, comes loaded with more than 200 different workouts. The German company, which was established in 2019, has also developed an interactive mirror that acts as a virtual personal trainer.

In China, the company is banking on the vast business opportunities that the Covid-19 pandemic has created.

"The fitness market in China is very exciting. People are willing to pay and the market is growing fast," Zhang said. "We want to use technology to ... make sure we can provide fitness products available to everyone - through our software, hardware designs and artificial intelligence solutions," he added.

The sports and fitness market in China has seen exponential growth, with the number of gyms, for example, growing from about 500 in 2001 to about 50,000 by the end of 2019, according to a report by Daxue Consulting.

And now it was undergoing change and was being redefined by technology in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Zhang said the crisis had changed people's lifestyles and had encouraged them to workout at home. It had also increased their awareness about health.

Fiture's expansion plan comes three months after it completed a US$300 million series B financing round led by All-Star Fund, Legend Capital, DST Global and Sequoia China. "Fiture is the smart fitness company that reached unicorn status the quickest - within six months of its series A financing," said Ben Cheng, managing partner of C Ventures.

Fiture's mirrors can be found in Hong Kong in New World Development's subsidiary brands, including K11 and D Park malls, as well as the Rosewood hotel.

