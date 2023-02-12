Mirvac Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.055 (vs AU$0.14 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$829.0m (down 37% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: AU$215.0m (down 62% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 26% (down from 43% in 1H 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: AU$0.055 (down from AU$0.14 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Mirvac Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to fall by 6.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years compared to a 4.3% decline forecast for the REITs industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian REITs industry.

The company's shares are down 7.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Mirvac Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Those who invested in Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) five years ago are up 224%

    While Alcidion Group Limited ( ASX:ALC ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly...

  • MPower Group Limited (ASX:MPR) insider upped their holding by 6.3% earlier this year

    Insiders were net buyers of MPower Group Limited's ( ASX:MPR ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought...

  • The past year for Dusk Group (ASX:DSK) investors has not been profitable

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • SuperEx Launches P2P Trading Platform and Invites Merchants to Join

    Summary: SuperEx is a newly established crypto exchange platform. Recently, the company announced the launch of its P2P Trading. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2023) - SuperEx, the world's first Web 3.0-based cryptocurrency exchange, officially launched its P2P trading platform on 10th of February 2023. The platform provides peer-to-peer trading services for BTC, USDT and other digital assets with zero transaction fees, making it a more convenient and faster solution for trader

  • Startup Penguin Announces New Innovative Funding Solutions for Start-ups

    Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2023) - StartUp Penguin, a leading company in the start-up world, has revolutionized the way start-ups connect with investors. The company offers a comprehensive and innovative service designed to help start-ups secure the funding they need to grow and succeed. StartUp Penguin has launched a new service that makes it easier for start-ups to find investors and secure funding, offering a unique solution in the modern era.StartUp Penguin ...

  • Companies Like BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Airbnb offers 'Phantom of the Opera'-themed stay at Palais Garnier in Paris

    Airbnb is offering a night for two in the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris this summer, transforming a box in the theatre into a plush bedroom with sweeping views of the famous auditorium. The "Phantom of the Opera"-themed stay - a nod to the novel by Gaston Leroux and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical - comes as tourism bounces back in Europe after several years of pandemic disruptions, with visitors from the United States arriving in France in droves since last summer. European capitals are also gearing up for the return of Chinese tourists, following the lifting of travel restrictions.

  • Windows 11 could get a feature for controlling RGB lighting

    A hidden feature found within the latest Windows 11 Insider build offers a native solution for controlling all the RGB lighting inside a PC.

  • Report: Jets contact Packers about Aaron Rodgers

    Yes, Aaron Rodgers may indeed continue on the Brett Favre career arc. Fifteen years after the Packers traded Favre to the Jets, the Packers may eventually trade Rodgers to the Jets. While it’s unclear whether Rodgers wants to play for the Jets, the Jets have contacted the Packers regarding the potential availability of Rodgers, according [more]

  • Stars at the Super Bowl: Tracking celebrities in attendance for Chiefs-Eagles

    From LeBron James to Jay-Z and more, heres a look at the stars in Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.

  • 7 Secrets From Tax Preparers To Reduce Your Bill

    Tax season is sneaking up on us, and folks across the country may be scrambling for ways to save on their tax bills. About half of taxpayers prepared and filed their taxes on their own in 2022,...

  • Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

    A few years ago, I read an eye-opening report on dividends that completely changed my investing mindset. While I've always loved investing in dividend stocks, I focused on buying those with the highest yields. It showed that while dividend-paying stocks outperformed non-payers (9.6% average annual return vs. 4.8%), dividend growth stocks significantly outpaced companies with no change in their dividend policy (10.7% total return compared to 7.1%).

  • Alphabet's $100 Billion Mistake Is Your Opportunity of a Lifetime

    In this video, I will be talking about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and why the current weakness in the stock might turn out the be a great opportunity for long-term investors, despite Microsoft's push in Search.

  • 2 Solid Index Funds for Dividend Investors to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    In 2022, the S&P 500 had one of its worst years in history, falling 19.4% as recession fears rippled through Wall Street. That sharp decline in the broader market makes a strong case for dividend-paying index funds, especially for investors looking to minimize volatility in their portfolios.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: There’s More Upside Ahead for These 2 Top Score Stocks

    The markets might have kicked off the year in a generally upbeat mood, but they have been zigzagging recently, making it even harder to know what direction stocks are heading in next. That makes stock picking even more difficult than usual but there’s a tool that could come in handy here. The TipRanks Smart Score algorithm collects all the data required for stock picking purposes and sorts it out according to 8 factors - all known to correspond with future outperformance. Then those elements get

  • A $1.5 Million Annuity Could Get You This Much Money Every Year

    Annuities are a form of hybrid financial product. Part investment and part contract, they're primarily sold by insurance companies as a way to save for retirement. While in recent years they have come under criticism for below-market returns, many retirees … Continue reading → The post How Much Would a $1.5 Million Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Recession Indicators Haven't Been Wrong for at Least 56 Years -- and They All Agree What Happens Next

    Three comprehensive recession-forecasting tools have come to one conclusion: The largest economy in the world is in trouble.

  • 10 Most Promising Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Stocks According to Analysts

    In this article, we will look at the 10 most promising hydrogen and fuel cell stocks to buy now according to analysts. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Promising Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Stocks According to Analysts. Green hydrogen and fuel cells are gaining traction […]

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy in 2023, and 1 to Avoid at all Costs

    One has a solid track record of success, while the other has consistently struggled to make its mark.

  • You Should Have a Financial Advisor If You Have This Much Money

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?