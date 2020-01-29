MiRXES collaborates with NUS and DxD Hub to move Singapore to the forefront of global microRNA research and application

Singaporean biotech start-up MiRXES, National University of Singapore (NUS) and Diagnostics Development (DxD) Hub of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) spearhead three initiatives to position Singapore as a global leader in translating microRNA research into clinical applications that will improve healthcare and save lives.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiRXES, a leading Singaporean biotech start-up in microRNA[1] (miRNA) technology and diagnostics, collaborated with NUS and DxD Hub to mark the tenth year of miRNA research and clinical translation in Singapore. These organizations jointly led a non-coding RNA (ncRNA) Symposium to advance research in miRNA and other ncRNAs, a ncRNA Roundtable to chart a strategy for miRNA clinical translation globally, and Working Group for miRNA standards that will provide the world's first national (Singapore) standard for miRNA-based diagnostics by this year.

MiRXES Logo More

These landmark meetings, held in January 2020, pave the way for more reliable clinical validation and greater industry adoption of miRNA-based diagnostics, both nationally and globally. These initiatives also place Singapore at the forefront of translating miRNA research into new diagnostic applications that will improve disease diagnosis and treatment outcomes globally.

Using miRNA to address healthcare and health issues

MiRXES and NUS co-organized the inaugural ncRNA Symposium on 6 January 2020, where international experts presented ground-breaking research in miRNA-based diagnostics and therapeutics. Key symposium speakers included MiRXES Scientific Advisory Board members Prof. Frank Slack, director of the Harvard Medical School Initiative for RNA Medicine; Prof. Yeoh Khay Guan, Chief Executive of the National University Health System in Singapore; and Prof. Takahiro Ochiya, leader of Japan's national miRNA cancer diagnostics project.

Prof. Slack co-discovered the first human miRNA in 2000 and brought about a paradigm shift in how the scientific community views miRNAs and other ncRNAs. Early studies on ncRNAs considered the genetic material as "junk RNA", with little awareness of the critical role they play in gene regulation.

"There is growing scientific evidence that non-coding RNA molecules such as miRNAs have the potential to change the way we diagnose and treat diseases in the near future," said Prof Slack.

Symposium speakers also participated in the ncRNA Roundtable co-chaired by Dr. Sidney Yee, CEO of DxD Hub, and Dr. Zhou Lihan, Co-Founder and CEO of MiRXES, on 7 January 2020. Roundtable discussions centered on using miRNA technology to address global healthcare and health issues relevant to Singapore. These include the increasing burden of cancer and chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, along with other health issues that come with an aging population.

"Bringing academic researchers, clinicians, industry players, and government regulators together in such discussions will help in accelerating adoption of clinically-validated miRNA-based diagnostics and therapeutics," said Dr. Zhou.

The 2020 ncRNA Symposium and Roundtable marked a ten-year milestone of translational miRNA research since the first publication in 2010 of the scientific method that is the basis of the MiRXES technology platform. The industry-leading miRNA detection technology has been applied by MiRXES globally to study and develop diagnostic applications for more than 30 different diseases, including more than 10 different cancer types, heart disease, and diabetes. MiRXES is on track to complete the world's largest miRNA expression database from 200,000 clinical samples across 30 types of diseases in the next five years.