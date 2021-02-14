Who is Misan Harriman, the confidante who ‘remotely’ photographed the Sussexes’ baby announcement?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Considering the composition of the image, the news it was proclaiming, and the global attention it was always guaranteed to receive, you’d never think the man behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pregnancy announcement has only been taking photographs professionally for three years.
But such is the meteoric rise of Misan Harriman, the British-Nigerian photographer and long-time friend of the couple entrusted with sharing their happiness this Valentine’s Day.
“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” Harriman wrote in an Instagram caption. It accompanied his black-and-white photograph showing the Duchess lying under, smiling at a barefoot Duke as she holds her bump. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous new!”
Appended to that message were three hashtags: “#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan”. The first two reflect that Harriman, 55, wasn’t actually present with the couple for to take the photograph, but instead directed it from his home in London.
“With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates,” Harriman told Vogue. “When you see people who have the connection that they have, it’s like reading the pages of a book.”
‘Remote’ shooting is a practice that is becoming conventional for photographers while Covid restrictions have been in place. Recently it was revealed that a New York Times cover shot of actress Zoë Kravitz was taken by Taylor Swift, who happened to be in her bubble. The actual photographer, Christopher Anderson, directed Kravitz, and Swift’s camera, through video call from Paris.
Harriman, who was born in Nigeria but moved to Britain as a child, is the son of Chief Hope Harriman, a businessman and politician once described as “one of the founding fathers of modern Nigeria”. He attended Bradfield College in Berkshire before moving into the social circles of aristocrats, celebrities and royalty.
After a career in the City of London, he reportedly went into business with former tennis player Boris Becker, and became director of the British network of polo games called British Polo Day, before launching What We Seee in 2016.
He has been friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for years, and may have seen their “love story”, as his Instagram caption had it, blossom far earlier than their wedding day. It was reported in the explosive 2020 book about the Sussexes, Finding Freedom, that the Duchess – then Meghan Markle – dined with Harriman at Mayfair private members’ club 5 Hertford Street on the eve of her blind date with Prince Harry.
Until 2017, Harriman ran – and still runs – a media company called What We Seee, but maintained a lifelong passion for photography. His wife, Camilla Holmstroem, encouraged him to turn the hobby into a profession, and since then his ascent has been breakneck.
In just over three years he has photographed Hollywood stars such as Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett and Olivia Coleman, musicians such as Rihanna and Stormzy, and taken the engagement portraits of the Duke of Sussex’s cousin, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Last September, with his images of Marcus Rashford and model Adwoa Aboah, he became the first black male photographer to ever shoot a cover in British Vogue’s 104-year history. As well as portrait work, Harriman has garnered acclaim for his reportage capturing various protests, including the Extinction Rebellion demonstrations and Black Lives Matter marches.
“I went out and started shooting whatever I could to develop my style, and anything technical that I didn’t understand, I asked the internet,” Harriman, who has two children, told the Guardian last month. “I still have a long way to go, of course, and I’m going to keep trying to be the best storyteller with a camera as I possibly can.”
In that interview, he was explaining that his “best photograph” was an image of Tom Cruise taken backstage at the British Fashion Awards in 2019.
It seems safe to say that today – with the simple, iPad-taken photograph of Harriman’s friend lying under a tree beaming at her husband as she cradles her bump – that may now have been topped.