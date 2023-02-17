MISC Berhad (KLSE:MISC) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.12

The board of MISC Berhad (KLSE:MISC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.12 per share on the 15th of March. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 4.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

View our latest analysis for MISC Berhad

MISC Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, MISC Berhad was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 210% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 32.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 61% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

MISC Berhad Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that MISC Berhad has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.05 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.33. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 23% per annum over that time. MISC Berhad has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

MISC Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Although it's important to note that MISC Berhad's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think MISC Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for MISC Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here