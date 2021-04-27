Mischievous postman’s stash of 20 classic Pontiac Trans Ams up for auction

Benzinga

Once known solely as the Magic Mushroom Company, Minerco, Inc. (OTC: MINE) has become a bold triple play company with their research, distribution and production of psychedelics, cannabis and cryptocurrency. With a background of its Jamaican-based vertically integrated operation producing microdose tablets and capsules of psilocybin, Minerco also recently announced the acquisition of WLCCO Inc., a Jamaican-based white label CBD company that generates approximately $2.5 million in annual revenue. This acquisition includes crucial equipment, increasing the company's psilocybin production capacity to one million microdose units daily. The acquisition is viewed by Minerco in helping to realize a crucial goal, preparing the company to enter new legal markets in the United States. Psychedelic Drugs and Mental Health Opportunities The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has brought increased focus to the importance of mental health and has sparked innovation from companies working to provide treatments for mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Psychedelic drugs have been at the forefront of innovation in this space, as evidence continues to mount showing that psychedelics can, in many cases, be more effective for the treatment of mental health disorders than traditional medicines. With a growing acceptance of their use by the medical community – and an increasing trend toward legalization worldwide – the psychedelic drug market is in the early stages of a potentially explosive growth phase which Minerco is betting on. According to the industry experts at Data Bridge Market Research, the psychedelics drug market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% and $6,846.68 million by 2027. But as one of the world's first publicly traded companies specializing in growing, research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms and marketing worldwide, Minerco believes it also has an obligation to help raise awareness about the benefits of psilocybin and has signed award-winning Jamaican-American singer and rapper, Sean Kingston as its global ambassador. Cannabis Growth Fueling Financial Optimism With the legalization of marijuana in more and more countries becoming a reality – and an increase in legalization throughout the United States as well – the cannabis market could potentially see even stronger growth than forecast. With the continued growth in both the legalization and popularity of cannabis, Minerco is betting on the category fueling significant revenue potential as marijuana and CBD-infused products become more frequently used in the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, depression and diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Introducing the SHRUCOIN As the third tier of the company's triple-play offerings, Minerco has announced a monetary innovation that affects both its psilocybin and cannabis markets. The company's new blockchain token SHRU – and its payment application SHRUCOIN Pay, is the first of its kind in the blockchain space with the coin serving as a payment gateway for its cannabis and psilocybin products. Despite being legal in specific global markets, credit card companies have shied away from authorizing purchases related to Psilocybin or Cannabis because of their Federal Schedule 1 classification. SHRUCOINs can be purchased with a major credit card and used as actual currency. With the continued expected growth in the company's triple-play areas of focus, Minerco pledges to plot an increasingly aggressive future in psychedelic drugs and cannabis.