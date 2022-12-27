Mischievous puppies attempt to distract a dutiful monk

What To Watch

There were so, soooo many other classic moments to choose from, but I managed to keep the following greatest hits of food on Seinfeld down to just 14 examples of why, whenever you are revisiting the series on Netflix, you should make sure it is not on an empty stomach. One of the funniest George Costanza moments on Seinfeld, at first, sees the neurotic man (Jason Alexander) being surprisingly charming while meeting his girlfriend’s mother, only to completely to ruin it when she catches him taking a bite out of an eclair he found in her kitchen waste basket. An earlier instance of George’s unflattering approach to “free food” causing offense with a girlfriend’s relative occurred in the Seinfeld Season 4 classic “The Implant.” When attending the funeral for the aunt of his new girlfriend, Betsy (Megan Mullally, one of many Seinfeld actors you might have forgotten about), George indulges in “double-dipping” a tortilla chip into a bowl of dip, which Betsy’s brother Timmy (Kiernan Mulroney) compares to “putting your whole mouth in the dip,” and gets physical with George when he tries to do it again out of spite.