MISD pre-K students excel after moving to kindergarten

Feb. 8—MIDLAND — Pre-K in Midland ISD has shown it is giving students an academic advantage when they enter kindergarten.

According to fall 2023 assessment data, 62% of all MISD kindergartners were found to be "kindergarten ready," compared to the statewide average of 46%. Of kindergarten ready students, 71% attended pre-K at MISD last school year.

To be kindergarten ready, in Texas, means "being able to function competently in a school environment in the areas of early language and literacy, mathematics, and social skills as objectively measured by state-approved assessment instruments," according to the Texas Administrative Code, a news release said.

"Great teachers and a great plan make the difference, and we're thrilled that our pre-K program is delivering on its promise to give students a great start before they enter kindergarten," Kim Gamboa, Director of Early Childhood, said in the release.

All pre-K classrooms at MISD neighborhood schools are led by teachers who have their early childhood education certification, and the program is available at most elementary campuses and the Pre-K Academy at Midland College.

Expanding pre-K so that more students are kindergarten ready is a key part of improving the student experience.

MISD has more than 1,100 pre-K students and serves mostly 4-year-olds. With the passage of the 2023 school bond, MISD has the opportunity to plan for serving more 3-year-old students in the years to come.

Pre-K is available free of charge to those who qualify.

For more information, visit the MISD Early Childhood Education webpage.