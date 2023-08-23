MISD principal named Region 18 TEPSA president

Aug. 22—Midland ISD announced Tuesday that Maxine Gonzales has been appointed as the Region 18 President for the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) for 2023-24.

This is a critical position in shaping statewide school leadership strategies. In this role, Gonzales will represent not only MISD, but all of Region 18 and communicate the challenges and needs of districts in West Texas, a news release said.

In the leadership role within TEPSA, Gonzales will be able to use her experience as a data-driven decision maker to promote accountability throughout the state. Her hands-on approach and ability to drive transformation will bring fresh perspectives to TEPSA's initiatives.

Gonzales currently serves as the principal at Henderson Elementary. She started her teaching career in her hometown of Lamesa, before joining Midland ISD in 2016. While serving as a teacher and instructional coach, she developed multiple professional training programs for teachers that empower them to create environments that promote learning.

While at MISD, Gonzales has participated in the Aspiring Principals Academy, and the Superintendent Internship program. As her leadership skills became evident, she was promoted to the role of principal with the opportunity to run her own campus.

"My years in education have shown me the incredible potential of our students and educators," Gonzales said. "I am honored to serve in this role and serve the families and students of MISD."

More than 6,000 PK-8 educators from across Texas are members of TEPSA.