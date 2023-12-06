MISDEMEANOR CASE: Conservator pleads not guilty to embezzlement charge

Dec. 6—BELLAIRE — A professional conservator is free on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond, following her arraignment for embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.

Vicky Hamlin-Rogers, 68, of Petoskey, was charged in November by an Antrim County assistant prosecutor after the Michigan State Police investigated a financial complaint.

Hamlin-Rogers, who previously denied any wrongdoing, pleaded not guilty Tuesday before 86th District Court Magistrate Sarah Carter.

If found guilty of $200 to $1,000 misdemeanor embezzlement, Hamlin-Rogers will face a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine, or a fine equal to three times the value of the money or property involved.

Hamlin-Rogers for years has worked as a professional guardian and conservator, appointed by probate court judges in at least six northern Michigan counties to serve the needs of 40 or more people, according to court records.

Tuesday's arraignment in Antrim County is the only criminal charge filed against Hamlin-Rogers, according to court records, and involves actions related to a 77-year-old Elmira man.

The man's family for at least two years has been at odds with Hamlin-Rogers, concerning what they say are questionable expenses and $23,000 unaccounted for following the sale of a portion of their father's land.

The Dobrzelewski family, some of whom live in Ohio, previously filed paperwork with the Antrim County Probate Court, records show, questioning expenses Hamlin-Rogers incurred when she served as their father's court-appointed conservator.

In Michigan, probate court judges are tasked with appointing people to serve the needs of vulnerable adults, whether that be a person's relative or a professional caretaker or fiduciary.

Guardians make medical and housing decisions, conservators make financial decisions, and one person can sometimes serve in both capacities.

Once appointed, guardians and conservators have annual filing requirements, although it is up to family members and other interested people to review these filings and make a complaint if something seems awry.

This is what the Dobrzelewski family did, eventually reaching out to Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter, who last year said he was reviewing a Michigan State Police report for possible charges.

The expenses questioned by the Dobrzelewski family include home repairs and shopping trips to Walmart, which only came to light when Hamlin-Rogers was removed as conservator in favor of one of the elderly man's adult children.

The Dobrzelewskis have so far declined to comment publicly on the specifics of the case, but said they continue to hope their father's guardianship ordeal might be instructive for fixing the state's broken probate court system.

"The current system provides easy opportunity for the exploitation of our most vulnerable population by the very courts and conservators and/or guardians charged with protecting them," the family previously said in an emailed statement.

"Many of the most vulnerable have no capability to challenge the fiduciary decisions and accountings made by conservators and/or guardians," the family said.

Their father is medically vulnerable, court records show.

Hamlin-Rogers is a professional guardian based in Emmet County. She has more than 40 wards between Emmet, Otsego, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Grand Traverse and Antrim probate courts.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. Dec. 27. Magistrate Carter said Hamlin-Rogers was to have no contact with the Dobrzelewski family or their friends and was not to use any financial instruments that are not in her name.

Hamlin-Rogers also was ordered by the magistrate to disclose this to any prospective employers.

It was unclear how this court order would impact the dozens of people in Antrim and other counties Hamlin-Rogers is court-appointed to serve.