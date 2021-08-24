Misdemeanor plea accepted in felony weapon case

Aug. 24—A Lamar man pleaded down to a misdemeanor offense Monday in connection with an incident Dec. 22 at a Joplin address that had drawn a felony weapon charge.

Michael D. Green, 22, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree property damage in a plea deal and was sentenced by Judge Dean Dankelson to six months in jail with execution of the term suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for two years.

Green had been facing a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon pertaining to an incident at 701 W. Grand Road in Jasper County. A probable-cause affidavit states that Green was one of five occupants of a vehicle that pulled up to the residence and that he and another male got out.

Green purportedly was seen pointing a handgun at the house just before the door to the residence was kicked in, according to the affidavit. The occupants of the vehicle, including Green, subsequently fled the scene.