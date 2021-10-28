Criminal complaint accuses Andrew Cuomo of forcible touching

A misdemeanor complaint for forcible touching has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by CBS News on Thursday. The charges come after several sexual harassment allegations led Cuomo to resign in August.

The complaint alleges that at around 4 p.m. on December 7, 2020, at the executive mansion, Cuomo "intentionally and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place[d] his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim and onto her intimate body part. Specifically, the victim's left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires."

The governor resigned a week after a report from the state attorney general backed 11 women's claims that the governor sexually harassed them. Cuomo has denied sexually harassing anyone but acknowledged that some of his behavior may have made women uncomfortable and apologized for that conduct.

"In my mind, I never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn," Cuomo said when he announced his resignation. At the time, he was facing an impeachment inquiry from the state legislature that included both the allegations and how his administration handled COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Cuomo was replaced by then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who has been leading the state since he resigned.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on August 2, 2021. / Credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Facebook changes company name to Meta

New York City firefighters protest vaccine mandate outside mayor’s home

Wives of jailed Nicaraguan political prisoners speak to 60 Minutes