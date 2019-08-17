A miserable Year of the Pig for China's hogs is godsend for American farmers

In China, pigs symbolise wealth. And 2019, being the Year of the Pig, was supposed to be a great year to make money. Instead, the nation's 26 million hog farmers are battling the deadly African swine fever epidemic that is in its second year now.

The virus, harmless to humans, has spread across 32 of the nation's 34 administrative regions since the outbreak was first reported in August 2018, affecting a large portion of the nation's 348 million strong swine inventory, according to Rabobank.

"We estimate China's current herd loss is 40 per cent year on year, which may expand to over 50 per cent by year-end," the Dutch bank said in a report last month. "We expect an additional 10 to 15 per cent decline in both herd and pork production in 2020."

The outbreak, which has wiped out 20 per cent of the planet's hog herd, is pushing the Chinese government to look for imports from the US, Europe and Brazil, and substitutes such as beef, poultry, fish and even plant-based protein.

Piglets at a farm in Yiyang county, in China's central Henan province. Photo: AFP alt=Piglets at a farm in Yiyang county, in China's central Henan province. Photo: AFP

The highly contagious disease that kills all pigs and wild boars it infects was originally restricted to Africa. In 2007, it was first seen in Georgia at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. It has since spread westwards to eastern and central Europe and eastward to Asia, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

After infecting hogs in China last year, it has moved this year into farms in Mongolia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. There is no cure.

While vaccine candidates are being evaluated in laboratories in several nations including China, a cure is still several years away, said Dirk Pfeiffer, a professor at City University's Jockey Club College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Sciences in Hong Kong.

Mainland China had lost 26.7 per cent of its breeding sows by the end of June from a year earlier based on the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs' tally.

The effect of a major decline in new pig births began to surface this summer, after hog supply initially rose and suppressed pork prices before sick pigs were culled to contain the epidemic.

Hog prices have risen 80 per cent this month from their lows in February to around 19 yuan a catty (US$2.70 for 600 grams). The prices are up some 46 per cent before the epidemic broke out.

As pork " a staple in China " is the leading driver of food prices, consumer price inflation rose a higher than expected 2.8 per cent last month and could breach 3 per cent in the months ahead, Nomura economists said in a note.