'Misguided charges.' Bail set at $200K for retired Florida doctor after Nantucket arrest

A 69-year-old Key Largo, Florida retired doctor was ruled not a danger to the community, and cash bail was set at $200,000, after a Plymouth District Court detention hearing on Thursday, according to a release from Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

Scott Anthony Burke was arraigned on Nantucket on charges of trafficking cocaine, possess to distribute class A drug, possess firearm without a firearm identification card, possess ammunition without a firearm identification card, and two charges of possess large capacity firearm.

In an email to the Times on Thursday, Henry Brennan, a lawyer for Burke, said they "were grateful for the court's careful consideration" and called himself "disappointed by the misguided charges."

"Mr. Burke’s only transgression was to extend himself selflessly to help others and place himself in a vulnerable position. His grace is not surprising to those who best know him," said Brennan in the email. "Some of the reporting attempting to character assassinate him relying on baseless claims and unnamed sources that have no attachment to reality is cowardly and gutless. I believe in Mr. Burke’s innocence."

Brennan's email concluded that his client's "lifelong commitment to humanitarian causes and the betterment of others best reflect his immaculate character and the person that he is."

A woman calls police for medical help on a boat in Nantucket Harbor

On Tuesday at 7:47 a.m., Nantucket police received a call about a woman needing medical assistance on a boat in Nantucket Harbor, according to the police department's Facebook page.

The Nantucket police with help from the Nantucket harbormaster's office, U.S. Coast Guard Station Brant Point, and the Nantucket fire department found the 80-foot yacht and located the woman who had called, and also identified Burke, who was also onboard, as the owner of the boat.

The woman was transported to Nantucket Cottage Hospital by the Nantucket harbormaster's office and the Nantucket fire department. Burke was arrested by Nantucket police and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm without a license, according to the police Facebook post.

Nantucket police and federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents continued an investigation, and Burke then faced further charges.

At the Thursday hearing, Judge James Sullivan denied the commonwealth's request to hold Burke as a danger and imposed the $200,000 cash bail related to all charges.

Burke is expected back in court for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 2 in Nantucket District Court.

The district attorney's office said Thursday afternoon it would make no further comment on the pending charges against Burke.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Judge sets $200K bail for retired doctor after arrest on Nantucket