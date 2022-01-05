Mishawaka High School student pleads guilty to threatening to shoot school administrator

A student at Mishawaka High School who threatened to carry out a shooting at the school in retaliation for being disciplined admitted to making the threats Wednesday in juvenile court.

The 17-year-old said in court that he was angry with a Mishawaka High School assistant principal who suspended him and sent her an email on Dec. 20 in which he threatened to shoot her and the school.

The teenager will be sentenced by St. Joseph Probate Court Magistrate Graham Polando next month. The student was charged with two counts of intimidation, though prosecutors dismissed one count as a condition of him admitting to the offense.

Mark James, an attorney representing the student, said the teenager never intended, or had the ability, to actually carry out a shooting and was simply acting out of frustration for being disciplined.

More: 2 girls accused of using social media to make death threats aimed at LaVille students

"There was no intent," James said. "His response is typical for being suspended from school. He went a little far."

School went virtual due to threats

The threats caused the school to close and move to virtual learning for three days in a row before Christmas break as police and school administrators investigated the threat.

Mishawaka police arrested the teenager on Dec. 27 and he remained in detention until prosecutors filed a petition for delinquency Monday. Polando must still decide whether the student will stay in detention until his sentencing.

James argued the Mishawaka High School students were not greatly affected by the closure, as they are used to virtual learning during "COVID days."

In-person learning to resume at Mishawaka

Mishawaka High School will be back to in-person learning when classes resume Thursday, School City of Mishawaka superintendent Wayne Barker announced in a letter to district families.

"Making a threat to any public school is never a joke," Barker wrote in the letter. "It can have severe legal and financial consequences, and at the very least, it disrupts the learning environment for students and consumes staff resources."

Story continues

The student's mother also asked Polando to release her son until sentencing, saying he now realizes the severity of his actions.

"I know the seriousness of what he did with everything going on," she said. "I don't think he realized how much trouble he could get into for doing that. He's not a troubled kid."

The student is currently in juvenile, or probate, court, which typically has less severe sentences than adult, or superior, court. Sentences, or dispositions, in probate courts are often focused on rehabilitation rather than punishment.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Mishawaka High School shooting threat: Student pleads guilty