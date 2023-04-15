Mishawaka PD review: "No substantive criminal law" was broken in pullover of mayor's son

Body Camera footage shows Joseph Wood, son of Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood, being pulled over by Mishawaka police officers on Oct. 28, 2022 on Indiana Avenue.

MISHAWAKA ― An administrative review by the Mishawaka Police Department has determined that “no substantive criminal law was broken or violated” in a traffic stop involving Joe Wood last year.

Wood, who is Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood’s son, was pulled over about 12:22 a.m. on Oct. 28 after Mishawaka police observed the younger Wood rapidly accelerating from an intersection and failing to use a turn signal.

Video: Mishawaka police stop mayor's son on suspected drunk driving, take him home with no report

After Wood was pulled over, Officer Andrew Branson asked him to get out of his car because there was a firearm on the passenger seat. At that point, Wood identified himself as a Mishawaka employee and the mayor’s son.

Branson suspected Wood might have been drinking alcohol, and Branson contacted his immediate supervisor, who came to the scene. This supervisor contacted the captain of the shift, Eric Beckham. Upon arriving on scene, several minutes later, Beckham assessed the incident and sent all other officers home. He took Joe Wood to his father’s residence.

Though the review found that no major criminal law was broken in the incident, there was a policy violation. As a result, discipline was assessed in accordance with the contractual agreement between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police, with Beckham agreeing to a demotion to lieutenant.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: No crime, just policy violation in pullover of Mishawaka mayor's son