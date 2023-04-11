Mishawaka police captain who drove mayor's son home from suspected DUI agrees to demotion

MISHAWAKA — The Mishawaka police shift supervisor who told other officers to leave the scene of a traffic stop involving Mayor Dave Wood's son has been demoted from captain to lieutenant.

The Tribune's newsgathering partner, WNDU, reported the result of the Tuesday meeting of the Mishawaka Board of Safety.

The incident occurred around midnight on Oct. 28, when a Mishawaka officer stopped Joe Wood on suspicion of drunken driving. Wood asked if Capt. Eric Beckham was working and eagerly approached him when Beckham later arrived on the scene.

Beckham told other officers to leave, was heard on body camera footage telling the initial officer, "I'll take care of it" and drove Wood to his father's house.

Beckham agreed to the demotion voluntarily, WNDU reported, adding that police did not say whether the demotion was connected to the Oct. 28 incident.

